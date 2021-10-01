Game 160: Mariners (89-70) vs. Angels
7:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM
Where the Mariners sit in the AL wild-card standings
As the Mariners continue rolling through the final week of the MLB season, here’s a daily look at where they stand in the AL wild-card race.
Listen to Ryan Divish and Larry Stone discuss this upcoming series
Listen to their live podcast here.
Mariners officially a sellout
Mariners expecting 40K-plus fans to pack T-Mobile Park, granting Jarred Kelenic’s wish for playoff push
It looks like Jarred Kelenic is getting his wish.
After the rookie outfielder came through in a big situation during Wednesday’s win over the Athletics, Kelenic made a callout for Mariners fans to do the same by packing T-Mobile Park this weekend.
“This coming weekend, the last home series, we want to fill every seat possible,” Kelenic said during a postgame interview on ROOT Sports. “Keep coming out, keep supporting. We can’t do this without you guys and we appreciate everything and we love you guys.”
The Mariners are tied for the second AL wild card with just three games at home against the Angels remaining, and Seattle fans are buying in.
The Mariners announced that they have sold 40,000 tickets for Friday night’s game.
Path to the postseason: Mariners now tied for second wild-card spot with three games to play
In the words of the late, great Dave Niehaus, “It just continues.”
The Mariners didn’t play Thursday, but the magic incomprehensibly continued. The 107-loss Orioles — also known as the worst team in the American League — did the Mariners a HUGE favor by knocking off the Red Sox 6-2 Thursday night, taking two of three from Boston and allowing the M’s to move up a half-game into a tie for the second wild card with three games to play.
The final series vs. the Angels, which begins Friday night, will feature three of the most highly anticipated baseball games Seattle has seen in two decades. And the Mariners are now in control of their own future.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Mariners, and the other teams in the AL wild-card race.
With such a stellar ensemble, picking a Mariners MVP isn’t easy
It’s a simple question that doesn’t have a simple answer.
In this season of over-achievement in Seattle, one in which the Mariners are defying metrics and logic, who is their Most Valuable Player?
Trust me, as the Mariners head into their most meaningful weekend in years, a three-game series with the Angels that will determine their playoff fate, the answer doesn’t jump off the page at you. Especially not off the pages of FanGraphs or Baseball Savant.
The Mariners don’t have that one dominant player who is putting the team on his back and carrying them down the stretch. Ken Griffey Jr. or Randy Johnson aren’t walking out of the clubhouse door.
No, this has been more the case of a shared burden, with the Mariners’ strength being in numbers. Just not the numbers that are standard in baseball evaluation, like batting average (.226, lowest in the major leagues) or run differential (minus-48, worse than the hapless Mets) or team ERA (a middling 16th-best in MLB at 4.30).
Here's Larry Stone's ranking of the top eight candidates, in reverse order.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.