Game 160: Mariners (89-70) vs. Angels
7:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM
Where the Mariners sit in the AL wild-card standings
The Mariners are alive in the chase for a postseason spot with one game remaining. Here’s a look at where things stand entering Sunday.
Source: MLB
Final: Angels 2, Mariners 1
Mariners got a leadoff double from Kyle Seager, but they couldn't bring him home. The drop to one back in the wild-card race with two to play.
End 8: Angels 2, Mariners 1
Paul Sewald shut down the Angels in the eighth, reaching 100 strikeouts on the season. The M's couldn't get anything going in the bottom of the frame and are now down to their final three outs.
End 7: Angels 2, Mariners 1
It's brutal out there.
Luis Torrens hit a leadoff triple, but the Mariners struck out three times with runners on the corners to end the inning with nothing to show for it.
End 6: Angels 2, Mariners 1
The Mariners must've been happy to see Jose Suarez leave the game, but they couldn't do anything against Mike Mayers.
In the top half of the inning, Marco Gonzales finished his night with two earned allowed on three hits and two walks. He had five strikeouts.
End 4: Angels 2, Mariners 1
Nothing for either team as Marco Gonzales rebounded from a tough third with a solid fourth inning. He allowed one hit. The Mariners were retired in order in the bottom half.
End 3: Angels 2, Mariners 1
The Angels took a 2-1 lead on a two-run double in the third. Marco Gonzales struggled in the third, giving up the double with no outs. He got out of the inning without another run, but his pitch count is now at 62 after three innings.
End 2: Mariners 1, Angels 0
The Mariners took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double from Jarred Kelenic who scored Abraham Toro from first.
And it got L O U D at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners left two on in the inning.
Red Sox beat Nationals, Yankees' rally falls short
There was a little movement in the wild-card positioning Friday night as the Mariners played. The Yankees lost ground on the Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays after losing 4-3 to the Rays.
The Red Sox beat the Nationals 4-2 courtesy of a three-run home run to break the scoreless tie in the sixth.
The Mariners are now 0.5 games back of the Red Sox and 0.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays who won on Friday. The Yankees have a one-game lead on the Red Sox for the first wild-card spot.
Blue Jays beat Orioles, stay one game back of M's and Red Sox
The Blue Jays beat the Orioles 6-4 and remain a game back of the Mariners and Red Sox for the second wild-card spot.
End 1: Mariners 0, Angels 0
Marco Gonzales starts the first with a strikeout before two fly outs to retire the Angels in order.
The Mariners get one on base with a lead-off hit by pitch to J.P. Crawford, but a double play and a groundout end the inning.
Mariners officially a sellout
Mariners expecting 40K-plus fans to pack T-Mobile Park, granting Jarred Kelenic’s wish for playoff push
It looks like Jarred Kelenic is getting his wish.
After the rookie outfielder came through in a big situation during Wednesday’s win over the Athletics, Kelenic made a callout for Mariners fans to do the same by packing T-Mobile Park this weekend.
“This coming weekend, the last home series, we want to fill every seat possible,” Kelenic said during a postgame interview on ROOT Sports. “Keep coming out, keep supporting. We can’t do this without you guys and we appreciate everything and we love you guys.”
The Mariners are tied for the second AL wild card with just three games at home against the Angels remaining, and Seattle fans are buying in.
The Mariners announced that they have sold 40,000 tickets for Friday night’s game.
Path to the postseason: Mariners now tied for second wild-card spot with three games to play
In the words of the late, great Dave Niehaus, “It just continues.”
The Mariners didn’t play Thursday, but the magic incomprehensibly continued. The 107-loss Orioles — also known as the worst team in the American League — did the Mariners a HUGE favor by knocking off the Red Sox 6-2 Thursday night, taking two of three from Boston and allowing the M’s to move up a half-game into a tie for the second wild card with three games to play.
The final series vs. the Angels, which begins Friday night, will feature three of the most highly anticipated baseball games Seattle has seen in two decades. And the Mariners are now in control of their own future.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Mariners, and the other teams in the AL wild-card race.
With such a stellar ensemble, picking a Mariners MVP isn’t easy
It’s a simple question that doesn’t have a simple answer.
In this season of over-achievement in Seattle, one in which the Mariners are defying metrics and logic, who is their Most Valuable Player?
Trust me, as the Mariners head into their most meaningful weekend in years, a three-game series with the Angels that will determine their playoff fate, the answer doesn’t jump off the page at you. Especially not off the pages of FanGraphs or Baseball Savant.
The Mariners don’t have that one dominant player who is putting the team on his back and carrying them down the stretch. Ken Griffey Jr. or Randy Johnson aren’t walking out of the clubhouse door.
No, this has been more the case of a shared burden, with the Mariners’ strength being in numbers. Just not the numbers that are standard in baseball evaluation, like batting average (.226, lowest in the major leagues) or run differential (minus-48, worse than the hapless Mets) or team ERA (a middling 16th-best in MLB at 4.30).
Here's Larry Stone's ranking of the top eight candidates, in reverse order.
