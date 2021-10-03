3rd inning | Angels 4, Mariners 2
End 2: Mariners cut into Angels lead
Tyler Anderson's day was cut short after just 1 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed two runs in the first, including a leadoff home run to Shohei Ohtani. The Angels got two more off him in the second. He left the game with two runners on that he was responsible for. Yohan Ramirez entered in relief and struck out Kurt Suzuki to end the frame.
Angels led 4-0 before the Mariners got a hit.
Luis Torrens got the Mariners' first hit of the day with a double off Angels starter Reid Detmers. He advanced to third on a wild pitch that nearly hit Jarred Kelenic. On the next pitch, Kelenic singled him in. Cal Raleigh grounded out but advanced Kelenic to second. Dylan Moore struck out. J.P. Crawford singled him in from second with a hit up the middle.
The Angels replaced Detmers with Oliver Ortega. Ty France grounded out to first to end the frame. Mariners trail 4-2 after two.
Path to the postseason: It all comes down to Sunday, but the Mariners still need some help
The Mariners need help.
Even after their wild 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
The Mariners have reached 90 wins for just the sixth time in franchise history, but the two teams they’re chasing have 91. So it’ll all come down to Game 162.
Here’s what you need to know entering Sunday's games.
Mitch Haniger plays hero in win to keep Mariners’ postseason dreams alive with one game left
When his back still ached and the numbness shot down his right leg following abdominal surgery in February 2020, he wondered why his body was betraying him.
When he was told he needed another surgery a week later, this time to repair a disc in his back, he wondered what he had done to deserve this situation.
When he struggled to walk 10 feet without getting exhausted and he looked in the mirror at a frame that lost 30 pounds of muscle, he wondered how long it would take to feel normal again.
But Mitch Haniger never stopped believing he would be back on the baseball field. He would envision himself healthy and back in the batter’s box, swinging without hesitation or hurt. It drove him through painful rehab and frustrating moments where his patience in the process was tested.
It carried him through this unbelievable bounce-back season, where he put up numbers worthy of comeback player of the year and has been a better player than before the three-plus surgeries put him on an almost two-year hiatus.
The culmination of that relentless work, at least for now, came Saturday night with the Mariners’ season on the verge of ending in crushing disappointment.
Haniger delivered the biggest game and hit of his career, ripping a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning off Steve Cishek to rally the Mariners for a thrilling 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Angels.
