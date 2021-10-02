Final: Mariners 6, Angels 4
6:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM
End 8: Mariners retake lead on Mitch Haniger single
The Angels retook the lead on a three-run home run off Paul Sewald who gave up back-to-back walks to start the eighth.
Jarred Kelenic was hit by a pitch to start the bottom half of the frame. He was checked out by trainers as he walked to first. Jake Bauers pinch-hit for Tom Murphy. J.P. Crawford was intentionally walked. Ty France hit into a fielder's choice that got the lead runner at home. The call stood after replay review.
Mitch Haniger played hero again with a two-out RBI single to score two and retake the lead. For those keeping track at home, that's 5 RBI for Haniger tonight.
Kyle Seager singled in another run, and the Mariners left two on to end the frame. Mariners lead 6-4 after eight.
End 6: Mariners 3, Angels 1
Casey Sadler got out of a jam in the sixth inning, coming in with two on and one out. He retired the next two to keep the score the same.
The Mariners stranded two in the bottom half of the frame.
End 5: Mitch Haniger homers to retake lead, 3-1
Angels tied it up on a solo home run by Jose Rojas. They had runners on the corners and one out, but an inning-ending double play got the Mariners out of the jam.
The lead was retaken quickly by the Mariners on a two-run home run from Mitch Haniger.
The Mariners left two on in the fifth.
Jarred Kelenic took a called third strike that was just a bit outside. And by outside maybe outside the park.
End 4: Mariners 1, Angels 0
Another quick frame for Chris Flexen.
The Mariners were also retired in order.
End 3: Mariners 1, Angels 0
It was a quick third inning for Chris Flexen who struck out the first batter before retiring the next two by groundout and popup.
The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third. Ty France hit a one-out double and scored on a single from Mitch Haniger. The Mariners weren't able to add to their lead despite having runners on the corners.
End 2: Mariners 0, Angels 0
Chris Flexen worked out of a jam after the Angels led off with a double. They left two on but couldn't score.
The Mariners got Jarred Kelenic on base with a one-out walk, but he was left on second after consecutive groundouts.
End 1: Mariners 0, Angels 0
Chris Flexen retired the Angels in order, including a long fly ball out from Shohei Ohtani.
The Mariners got a one-out walk from Ty France followed by a single into shallow center field from Mitch Haniger, but they were unable to push either of them across.
Mariners can't lose again and make it to a wild-card spot
The Mariners need help to reach the postseason. And one thing is certain: They can't lose again. But a two-, three- or even four-way tie for the wild-card are all still possible
They need a loss from the Yankees or Red Sox (or both) and to win both Saturday and Sunday for a tie and a play-in game.
Should the Yankees lose and Red Sox win, there's a possibility of a two- or three-way tie depending on the Blue Jays' result against the Orioles. The same is true if the Red Sox lose and Yankees win.
Should both the Yankees and Red Sox lose and the Mariners win out, there will be at least a three-way tie with potentially up to four teams tied for the two wild-card spots if the Blue Jays win.
Let chaos reign.
Mariners can’t find their usual late-inning magic as playoff hopes take a big hit
The frustration couldn’t be hidden from their faces. The disappointment could be felt with every tossed bat and spiked helmet in disgust. The belief that they would come back had a time limit. And with every wasted opportunity, the anxiety grew threefold in the stands packed full with fans waiting to explode for just one big hit, one game-changing moment and that memorable and much-needed victory.
That explosion never came.
Instead, the Mariners, who reveled in playing close games and finding their way to one-run victories, lost the type of game they’ve won so many times to put them in position to play for the postseason on the final weekend of the season.
Don’t despair, Mariners fans, there’s still a chance the M’s make the wild-card game
All hope is not lost, Mariners fans.
While the M’s just saw their playoff odds tumble, it’s not impossible. The team just no longer controls its postseason fate after a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
Win out, and there’s still a chance, but they’ll need help from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the form of losses.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the Mariners, and the other teams in the AL wild-card race.
Excited Mariners fans fill T-Mobile Park for meaningful October baseball
Baseball fever has returned to Seattle.
Hours before Friday night’s contest between the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels, a game with huge postseason implications, it was deemed to be a sellout at T-Mobile Park, which has a capacity of 47,929.
It certainly was a big change from Wednesday, when 17,366 watched the Mariners finish off a three-game sweep of Oakland.
With the Mariners in a tie for the second wild card after Boston’s loss Thursday, it seemed everyone was pumped up Friday to get to T-Mobile Park, with lines gathering at the gates long before fans could enter.
With everything on the line, is this the end for Kyle Seager and the Mariners?
It’s right there within his grasp — the one moment missing from a major league career far longer and more successful than he could’ve imagined as a kid growing up in Concord, North Carolina.
The dream of playing in the postseason has been agonizingly close to being realized in the past for Kyle Seager.
He felt those hopes crushed in the fifth inning of the last game of the season in 2014, being eliminated in a game they were winning.
He consoled a heartbroken Felix Hernandez, sitting crestfallen on the ledge of the dugout, when the dream ended with a crazy loss to the A’s in the second to last game of the season in 2016.
This is what October baseball should be like. The only thing missing was a Mariners win
The sweet memories came flooding back on what could have been, and really should have been, Seattle’s best baseball night in a long, long time.
Ah, yes, it’s coming back to me now. This is what it used to feel like when the stadium was jammed in late September and October, when the games bristled with intensity, when it seemed like the fate of the season hung in the balance with every pitch.
That is the delicious tension that the Mariners have coaxed out of what seemed like thin air over the final month of the season. They played the Angels in front of a sold-out throng of 44,169 Friday at T-Mobile Park, and the fans roared like they used to when Junior, Edgar and the Bone roamed the Kingdome.
The only thing missing, in fact, was a Mariners victory. And that’s a massive, gut-wrenching omission, turning what fans yearned to be a massive celebration into an anti-climactic 2-1 defeat that severely dampens Seattle’s playoff hopes. It was a game that was theirs for the taking, but handed two golden scoring opportunities, the Mariners could not muster the clutch hit they needed.
