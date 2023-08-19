HOUSTON — As he rested and recovered from an extended outing in Kansas City, which left him frustrated and disappointed with his performance and came a few days after two forgettable leverage appearances vs. the Orioles on the previous homestand, Andres Munoz anxiously awaited his next chance at a save situation.

Irked by his mindset in those moments, Munoz assuaged any doubts about his ability to handle late-inning leverage situations, which once belonged to Paul Sewald, with an opportunity in the ninth inning Friday night.

Brought in to close out a 2-0 lead, Munoz shook off the misfortune of giving up a soft infield hit to Jose Altuve, the first batter he faced, the failure to complete a double play on Alex Bregman’s ground ball to third base and Yordan Alvarez’s soft infield single that put runners on the corners with one out. Instead of thinking about overcoming the bad luck by trying to blow pitches past hitters, Munoz calmly got Yainer Diaz to hit into a game-ending double play.

His seventh save of the season didn’t feature a single strikeout. And yet …

“That might have been Andres Munoz’s kind of, like, step-up outing,” manager Scott Servais said. “When you are the closer or the guy that’s out there at the end of the game on that particular night and things are not going your way, you have to just to keep grinding and pouring it in there. You don’t all of the sudden get gun-shy and try to miss the bat. That’s what he did tonight.”

Admittedly, Munoz started thinking he needed to overpower hitters for swings and misses on every pitch when runners would reach base. It often led to him falling behind in counts and resulted in walks or hits.

“The last couple of outings I had were almost the same as this,” he said. “But you learn from your mistakes. My error in those outings was trying to strike out everybody if something bad started to happen. But I was wrong in that thinking. Those are things that I keep learning. I just attacked the zone.”

It helped that the Astros didn’t have any sort of quality contact for those hits. He knew he was making the proper pitches. He didn’t take complete credit for the change in the mindset.

“I have to thank the coaches because even when I was in those situations, when everything bad started to happen, like the last couple outings, they never told me something bad about it,” he said. “They tried to help me. They helped me with everything that I had to do and kept working with me on everything.”

The Mariners have worked with Matt Brash on a similar mindset.

“We talk about it all the time, and it’s not just lip service, but it’s ‘doesn’t matter, get better,’” Servais said. “It’s finding ways to get better and no matter what it is, whether you’re working on what your pitches are actually doing, or maybe you’re working on how you handle the results that you’re getting out there and when things aren’t going your way. It’s being able to step back, and you don’t have to make a ton of changes, you just stay aggressive, you trust your stuff and trust your ability. That’s why you’re in the big leagues.”

Julio’s hot streak

After going 4-for-5 in Friday’s win, Julio Rodriguez became the first player in Mariners franchise history to notch four or more hits in three consecutive games. He is just the 13th player in MLB history to accomplish the feat. The last was Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies in June 2019.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that he’s gotten on base more than he’s gotten out in his previous 13 games, rolling up a .505 on-base percentage, which included a .467 batting average with eight doubles, five homers, 21 RBI, five walks and six stolen bases.

Notes on Crawford, Woo and more