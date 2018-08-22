Seattle opens the 2019 season with two games in Japan vs. the A's on March 21-22. Their next regular season games start on March 29 at Safeco Field hosting the Red Sox

The 2019 schedules for all 30 Major League Baseball teams was released on Wednesday morning. And as usual, the Mariners look like they will lead the league in miles traveled once again. Though their overall mileage flown total will be unusually high with the added trip to Tokyo.

For those who might have forgotten, the Mariners will open the 2019 season in Japan, playing two regular season games on March 21-22. They’ll return to the U.S. and restart their schedule on Thursday, March 28, hosting the Boston Red Sox at Safeco Field in a four-game series as part of six-game homestand.

Besides the two regular season games in Tokyo, the Mariners play two exhibition games against Japanese league teams (March 17-18). They will likely fly out of Arizona on March 15. The return status after the trip and whether they return to Arizona or play exhibition games in Seattle instead is being determined. The Mariners last played in Japan in 2012, also against the A’s.

Seattle’s interleague play will be against the National League Central. They’ll host series vs. the Cubs, Cardinals and Reds while traveling to the Cubs, Brewers and Pirates. Seattle also has a home and away two-game series vs. the Padres as its “natural rival.”

Back to back series vs. the Blue Jays and Yankees at Safeco Field will be highly attended by non-Mariners fans as well as the brief two-game series vs. the Cubs on April 30-May 1.

The Mariners will also close out their 2019 schedule at home with three-game series vs. the Astros and A’s.

2019 Mariners Regular Season Schedule by Ryan Divish on Scribd

Master schedules

2019 MLB Master Schedule by Ryan Divish on Scribd