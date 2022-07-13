WASHINGTON — Since the day he was named to the American League All-Star team, Julio Rodriguez was coy about whether he would participate in the home run derby.

His response to questions about it often with an impish smile: “We’ll see.”

We’ll see him Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

On Wednesday afternoon, after serving his one-game suspension in the opening game of a split doubleheader vs. the Nationals, Rodriguez announced via his social media accounts with a produced video, featuring Edgar Martinez and Randy Johnson, that he will indeed participate in the Home Run Derby.

After going homerless over his first 20 games of his MLB career, he hit his first homer on May 1 in Miami and hit 14 more since then, giving him 15 home runs on the season.

Given his status as one of the up and coming future stars in the game, and with a unique charisma and joy that few possess on a baseball field, it was a given that Major League Baseball would want him to participate.

It’s official. Home Run Derby on Monday 7/18 at 8pm ET 🤟🏽⭐️ #JRODSHOW pic.twitter.com/K2SzGJkri8 — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) July 13, 2022

This story will be updated.