MINNEAPOLIS — The collisions could have been catastrophic.

Logic says that a man weighing 228 pounds — most of it muscle — moving at a high rate of speed slamming into an unsuspecting man, who is of similar but slightly smaller size and basically stationary, would result in a clear winner and the Mariners as the loser if either player suffered an injury.

Over the course of the first three games to open the 2022 season, the Mariners’ rotating outfield with young rookie Julio Rodriguez anchored in center field thus far has dealt with some minor communication issues that could’ve led to major problems.

On Saturday, Rodriguez and right fielder Mitch Haniger avoided a possible collision on a hard-hit ball to right-center that was caught by Rodriguez. A day later, Rodriguez and left fielder Jesse Winker almost collided on a ball in the left-center gap. Following the play, which was the third out of the inning, Winker and Rodriguez had an extended discussion about the play before jogging back into the dugout.

In the dugout, manager Scott Servais exhaled in relief in both situations, knowing a different outcome could’ve been disastrous for his team.

“Julio is a big dude,” Servais said. “And with big dudes that move like he can, you don’t want them running into each other.”

Rodriguez predominantly played right field during his time in the minor leagues, playing 55 games in center field. With a shortened spring training, which meant fewer games, the new outfield that features some combination of Rodriguez, Haniger, Winker and Jarred Kelenic is still trying to get comfortable with each other.

“There’s a little bit of a learning curve there and Julio has not played center field his whole life either, so that’s part of it,” Servais said. “It’s understanding where the other guys are in relation to where he’s at on the field and the ball gets hit a little bit harder and it stays in the air a little bit longer. You just worked through it.”

Servais had no problem with Rodriguez making those plays.

“You got to yell really loud and make sure the communication is there,” Servais said. “The center fielder has priority over anybody else on the field when catching a pop up so I want him to be aggressive and go after everything he can.”

Servais used Twins center fielder Byron Buxton as an example.

“Play free, go catch it,” Servais said. “Watch their center fielder play. He’s pretty free. He just goes and catches it. It’s just having awareness knowing where the guys are. But go get it.”

Another day, another lineup

The finale of the four-game series saw a fourth different lineup from manager Scott Servais. Outfielder Jarred Kelenic was out of the starting lineup for the first time this season with Adam Frazier at the designated hitter spot and Abraham Toro at second base.

After preplanning the lineups for the first three games of the season well in advance, this lineup was made in more in the moment.

“You guys can ask me that question every day,” he said. “I get it. We have more options than we’ve ever had here in the past. But sometimes it’s giving guys a rest and some guys in going into a series you kind of know this player is not going to play every game in the series so what’s the best way to give them off or a DH day. We’ll continue to move the DH spot around. We’ve got four different DHs in the four games and it’s probably going to be like that most of the year.”

In 12 plate appearances, Kelenic has a single, a walk, a stolen base and five strikeouts. But his absence in the lineup wasn’t based on those games. Angels starter Dylan Bundy, who throws an array of off-speed pitches, doesn’t necessarily work to Kelenic’s strengths. The young outfielder was taking early batting practice off the pitching machine Monday, pummeling baseballs.

Kelenic was definitely frustrated after a couple of strikeouts and took little solace in his season’s first hit, which was an infield pop-up that landed in front of the pitchers mound when the Twins couldn’t decide who should catch it.

“He got a hit yesterday, so he’s on the board,” Servais said with a chuckle. “If you are walking away and feel bad about your at-bats, it’s still, ‘Hey, I got a knock today.’”

A year ago in his first call-up, the Mariners felt like Kelenic allowed the anger and frustration in failure to overwhelm him to the point of losing his approach at the plate and overall focus. So far there has been no outbursts beyond a spiked helmet after a strikeout Sunday. Servais said there has been no broken bats or helmets in the dugout.

“He’s going to be fine,” Servais said. “He’s in a much better head space. He knows he belongs. He wants to help the team win. He wants to produce and be a big contributor, just like everybody else does. And I’m not worried about him at all.”