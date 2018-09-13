Neither Paxton nor Hernandez will make their expected starts for Seattle. Paxton is dealing with a form of pneumonia while Hernandez has sore right hamstring.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Mariners’ plan to roll with a six-man starting rotation to close out the final month of the season has been adjusted.

Why?

Well, they only have four healthy starting pitchers to use right now.

A few hours before they opened a 10-game, 11-day road trip — the last of the season — Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that neither James Paxton (illness) nor Felix Hernandez (hamstring) would make their scheduled starts. Both pitchers remained in Seattle to deal with their respective issues.

Paxton was scheduled to start on Friday, but the Mariners will go with a bullpen start instead.

“I’m going to get an update on Pax again here later,” Servais said. “He went to see a doctor today in Seattle. I’m not sure when he’s going to be able slide back into the rotation.”

Servais wasn’t certain of the exact details of Paxton’s illness, but had a little better clarification.

“It’s actually a form of pneumonia is what he’s got going,” Servais said. “I don’t know all the particulars about it. That’s the latest I heard about it. From what I’ve learned, there are different types of pneumonia. Sometimes you get it in your lungs and it affects your breathing or whatever. But it’s not that type. But I’m answering questions I’m not qualified to answer.”

There was some good news surrounding Paxton.

“From what I’ve heard, he’s feeling much better today,” Servais said. “It’s one thing to get on the plane and get out there. You don’t want him to be contagious. We have to be smart here.”

But Servais was adamant that he expects Paxton to come back and pitch.

“I am,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s on this road trip.”

Meanwhile Hernandez played catch at Safeco Field this morning to test his sore right hamstring. He will continue to receive treatment and keep his arm active by playing catch. He would need to get back on a mound to test the hamstring before being cleared to return.

“There’s a chance he could joins us on this road trip,” Servais said.

The Mariners want Hernandez to make at least one more start, if not two, before the end of the season.

“I’d like to,” Servais said. “But we have to get clearance from the medical people that he’s going to be OK. I don’t want to run him out there an only get an inning out of him. We want to make sure he’s healthy enough go out there and give you five or six innings.”

Why try and get Hernandez more starts?

“I think it’s important to end the season healthy,” Servais said. “He has made some strides a little bit. I think the fastball command is one thing that has been better, probably the last four times out there. I know he feels better about it with some of the mechanical changes he’s made. He wants to pitch again. I want him to pitch again. So why wouldn’t he pitch again?”

Mariners rotation for the series:

Day Date Time (PST) Opponent Mariners Opponent Thursday Sept. 13 7:07 pm at LAA Mike Leake (RHP) Odrisamer Despaigne (RHP) Friday Sept. 14 7:07 pm at LAA TBA (bullpen start) Matt Shoemaker (RHP) Saturday Sept. 15 6:07 pm at LAA Erasmo Ramírez (RHP) Andrew Heaney (LHP) Sunday Sept. 16 1:07 pm at LAA Marco Gonzales (LHP) Jaime Barria (RHP)

Also

Jean Segura was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game due to a viral infection. Segura made the trip and was expected to participate in the Mariners’ pregame workout.

“He’s feeling a little bit better,” Servais said. “He’s going to get on the field pregame. We’ll see how he feels after that. He’s on some medicine and not at 100 percent. He’s not in the lineup tonight, but we’ll see if we can use him late in the game. Or maybe he can go tomorrow.”