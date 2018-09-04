With Class AAA Tacoma's season ending on Monday, Seattle added Daniel Vogelbach, Gordon Beckham and Casey Lawrence from the Rainiers.

With Class AAA Tacoma’s season ending on Monday, the Mariners added three more players from the Rainiers to active roster that are on the 40-man roster.

First baseman Daniel Vogelbach, infielder Gordon Beckham and right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence were officially recalled on Tuesday afternoon and were available for that night’s game.

Vogelbach, 25, is making fifth stint with the Mariners this season In 25 Major League games, he is batting .212 (14 for 66) with two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, 11 walks and a .342 on-base percentage. He’s spent most of the season with the Rainiers, where he was productive as usual. In 84 games, he hit .290 (86 for 297) with 16 doubles, 20 home runs, 60 RBI, 77 walks, a .434 on-base percentage and a .545 slugging mark. He led the Pacific Coast League in on-base percentage, while ranking second in walks and third in on-base plus slugging percentage.

Beckham, 31 returns to the Mariners for the fourth time this season. He’s played in 14 MLB games in 2018 and is batting .222 (8 for 36) with a double, a RBI, three walks and a stolen base. In 94 games with AAA Tacoma this season, he hit .302 (108 for 358) with a .400 on-base percentage, 24 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 57 walks and 51 RBIs. He hit safely in 66 of his 94 games with the Rainiers, including 32 multi-hit games.

Lawrence, 30, is making his fifth call up with Seattle as a long reliever. In eight appearances, he’s posted an 8.31 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 11 walks.. In 16 starts and three relief appearances for Class AAA Tacoma, he posted a 7-5 record with a save and a 3.31 ERA (36 ER, 98.0 IP) with 89 strikeouts and 13 walks.