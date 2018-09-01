Mariners are expected to add more players in two more sets of call-ups, starting on Monday.

OAKLAND — The Mariners made the first what is expected three separate sets of roster moves with the September roster expansion from 25 to 40.

The team added six players, removed two from the 40-man roster and activated James Paxton from the disabled list to start on Saturday night vs. the A’s.

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

Most of the players additions were expected. Freitas, who has been up and down with the Mariners, gives the roster a third catcher. Bradford and Pazos have spent most of the season with the Marinres, while Cook had a call-up early in the season and is a veteran right-hander. The additions of Grimm and Negron to the 40-man roster are somewhat surprising. Grimm has was signed in July after he was released by the Royals. He’s pitched well in Tacoma, posting a 1.64 ERA with 17 strikeouts and two walks in 11 innings pitched. Negron, 32, was just acquired in a minor league trade from the Diamondbacks on Thursday. He’s played in 112 games over his career.

Whalen was placed on the disabled list twice this season. He was dealing with arm issues and then later left the Rainiers to deal with some depression issues which cut short his 2017 season. He returned to pitch for Class AA Arkansas. He’ll likely clear waivers and be outrighted to the minor leagues.

Bergman cleared waivers and was outrighted to Tacoma. It’s the third time that’s happened with him this season.