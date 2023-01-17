After announcing the signings of seven players Sunday, including coveted 17-year-old shortstop Felnin Celesten, the Mariners have added six more players to their class of signees in the 2023 international signing period.

“We are excited to add this group of young talent to the organization,” said Mariners director of international scouting Frankie Thon Jr. in a statement. “We are thankful to everyone involved in the process of evaluating and signing these players. It’s a memorable day for these six young men and their families. We look forward to the start of their professional careers with the Mariners.”

The highest rated of Tuesday’s signings is 16-year-old Jeter Martinez, a right-handed pitcher from Mexico who stands 6 feet, 4 inches and is the No. 42 overall prospect in this class per MLB Pipeline. He received a $600,000 signing bonus.

Per Thon, Martinez has “a smooth delivery with good direction and a solid repertoire across the board. He is an above-average strike thrower.”

Other players signed:

Gustavo Beltran, INF, Venezuela

Thon’s scouting report: Beltran, 17, is a 5-8 infielder with a strong frame. He is a plus-runner with a compact swing and plays primarily second base.

Alexander Garcia, INF, Venezuela

Thon’s scouting report: Garcia, 17, is a 5-11 infielder who is a plus-athlete and can play multiple positions. He has raw strength and an aggressive approach at the plate, with good range on defense.

Jean Gutierrez, OF, Venezuela

Thon’s scouting report: Gutierrez, 17, is a 6-1 outfielder with a physical frame. He is an above-average athlete with raw power and solid speed. He profiles as a power hitter at the plate, with solid arm strength.

Jose Romero, RHP, Venezuela

Thon’s scouting report: Romero, 18, is a 6-1 right-handed pitcher with an aggressive mentality on the mound. He has a solid breaking ball and his present velocity reaches the low 90s.

Dylan Wilson, RHP, Curaçao

Thon’s scouting report: Wilson, 17, is a 6-foot right-hander with a long and athletic build. He has plus-mechanics and utilizes his body well. His standout weapon is his curveball, which has a chance to be an above-average pitch that induces swings and misses.

Mariners add reliever on waivers claim

The Mariners added another reliever to their 40-man roster, claiming right-handed pitcher J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from Arizona.

To make room on Seattle’s 40-man roster, outfielder Alberto Rodriguez was designated for assignment.

The move keeps the Mariners’ 40-man roster full.

Bukauskas, 26, appeared in 23 games with Triple-A Reno and two games in the Arizona Complex League, posting an 0-1 record with a 2.42 ERA (6 ER, 22.1 IP) with 22 strikeouts with four walks in 2022.

He started the season on the 60-day injured list with a grade 2 teres major muscle strain before being activated on July 20. He also missed time on the seven-day injured list from Aug. 5-17. He was later designated for assignment by Arizona on Jan 11, 2023.

A first-round pick of the Houston Astros (15th overall) in the 2017 MLB first-year player draft out of the University of North Carolina, Bukauskas was originally a starting pitcher but struggled to stay healthy.

The Mariners have had success in finding relief help through the waiver wire and minor league signings in past years.

Rodriguez, 22, appeared in 119 games with High-A Everett in 2022, posting a .261/.336/.396 with 123 hits, 28 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 46 RBI, six stolen bases and 50 walks.

Rodriguez was acquired from Toronto on Sept. 1, 2019, as a player to be named later in exchange for right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker. He was rated as the No. 14 prospect in the Mariners organization. If he clears waivers, the Mariners can outright him to their minor league system.