The Mariners added the first of three players acquired over the last 48 hours to their active roster on Tuesday afternoon. Veteran left-hander Zach Duke was activated and will be in uniform for that night’s game against the Astros at Safeco Field. Duke will wear No. 33.

To make room on the roster and the bullpen, Seattle placed left-hander Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with triceps tendinitis.

Duke, 35, was acquired by the Mariners on Monday from the Twins in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chase De Jong (Class AA Arkansas) and infielder Ryan Costello (Class A Clinton). Duke was 3-4 with 12 holds and a 3.62 ERA (15 ER, 37.1 IP) in 45 games with the Twins this season. Left-handed hitters are hitting .237 average (14 for 59) with 16 strikeouts and just 2 extra-base hits (2B, 3B) in 2018. Duke has not allowed a home run this season, one of just three AL pitchers to appear in at least 30 games without allowing a homer.

Elías, 29, is 2-0 with a 2.88 ERA (8 ER, 25.0 IP) with 18 strikeouts and 8 walks in 12 appearances with one start since being added to the bullpen on June 1.