ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It all felt familiar for Diego Castillo — the mound, the sound of cowbells mostly being rung by Rays employees, the sparse collection of fans dotting the stands and the pressure-filled need for three outs to close a win.

But for the first time in his career, he stood on the mound of Tropicana Field, a place he’d called home for the past four seasons, trying to close out a win against a team that signed him out of tryout camp in the Dominican Republic, groomed him through the minor leagues and helped him grow into a late-inning force.

Facing players who were his teammates less than a week ago, Castillo entered with a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth to lock up another win over the Rays for his new team. He retired pinch-hitter Brett Phillips with his first pitch on a groundball to second. He struck out Brandon Lowe on three pitches. But a walk to Ji-Man Choi brought Joey Wendle to the plate as the tying run. He got Wendle to groundout to end the game and secure the Mariners’ 4-2 victory.

It was Seattle’s sixth consecutive win over Tampa Bay this season. The Mariners can sweep the seven-game season series Wednesday afternoon.

The Mariners got another solid outing from lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who shrugged off a regrettable first pitch of the game and provided his 13th quality start (six-plus innings pitched, three runs or fewer allowed) in 20 outings this season.

He wasn’t quite as dominant compared to past outings with all of his pitches down a few ticks in velocity, but he allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Advertising

Kikuchi’s first pitch of the game a “get-it-over” 91-mph fastball wasn’t taken for a complimentary strike. Nope, Randy Arozarena ambushed the gift pitch down the middle, sending his 16th homer deep into the left field seats.

He gave up a hard single to Wander Franco two pitches later. It looked like he might be in serious trouble when Nelson Cruz hammered a hard groundball down the third baseline. But Kyle Seager, Cruz’s self-proclaimed “best friend,” made a difficult backhanded stop and threw off balance to second base where Abraham Toro was waiting to step on the bag and use his plus-throwing arm to fire to first for a double play. Instead of a 2-0 deficit and a runner on second, Kikuchi had the bases empty and two outs. He retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced.

Meanwhile the Mariners hitters got that first run back, making young right-hander Luis Patino work for every out in his brief pitch-filled outing. The 21-year-old, who started a game and made a relief appearance against Seattle as a member of the Padres, was anything but efficient early.

He needed 22 pitches to get through the first inning scoreless. It took Patino another 28 pitches to finish a second inning where he allowed a lead-off double to Jake Fraley, who came around to score on a deep sac fly from Cal Raleigh to tie the game at 1-1.

The Mariners took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Abraham Toro continued this torrid start to his Mariners career, jumping on a loopy first-pitch curveball from Patino and redirecting it into right field stands with a 105 mph exit velocity for his 10th hit and third homer in his first seven games with the team. The blast measured 430 feet. Toro, who has reached based in every game with Seattle, finished with two hits on the night.

But the Mariners weren’t through.

After driving a ball to deep right field for an out in his first at-bat, rookie Jarred Kelenic hammered a 1-0 fastball over the fence in dead center for his fourth homer of the season that made it 3-1.

Tampa picked up its other run against Kikuchi with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the lead to 3-2. Austin Meadows singled and scored from first base on Manuel Margot’s single into the corner that Jake Fraley misplayed for an error.

Seattle added a big insurance run in the sixth inning thanks to a pair of Rays errors. Toro led off with a single off lefty Ryan Sheriff. He advanced to second on Joey Wendle’s throwing error to first base on a groundball from Fraley. He later scored on a dropped throw to second for a force out and potential double play.

BOX SCORE