Add another hard-throwing reliever with some Major League experience to the plethora of pitchers who will report to the Mariners’ spring training complex on Feb. 17.

On Tuesday, the team announced it had signed right-hander J.T. Chargois to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Chargois, 30, spent last season pitching in Japan for Tohuku Rakuten. He made 31 appearances, posting a 0-3 record with 5.81 ERA, one save and five holds. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 19 batters and walked 14.

Prior to his stint in Japan, Chargois spent the 2018-19 seasons with the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers during spring training of 2018. Over parts of those two seasons, he made 60 relief appearances, posting a 3-4 record with a 4.53 ERA. In 53 2/3 innings pitched, he struck out 68 batters and walked 20.

Chargois was a second-round pick in the 2012 draft out of Rice University. He was a first baseman for the Owls and then started pitching in relief in the Cape Cod League. He blossomed into Rice’s closer, flashing a high 90s fastball and power slider. He dealt with a variety of injuries early in his professional career.

Chargois is a sinker-slider pitcher, who is heavily reliant on his slider. He’s has a similar profile and hair style to former Mariners reliever Cory Gearrin, but with a better pace in between pitches.

Per MLB Statcast data, Chargois threw his slider 171 times in 301 total pitches. The pitch averaged 86.8 mph, producing swings and misses 51% of the time with opponents hitting .196 against the pitch. His sinker averaged 96.2 mph and surrendered a .450 batting average. In 2018, his slider 49.5% of his 545 pitches with a 48% swing-and-miss rate.