The Mariners got some encouraging news Saturday on the team’s COVID-19 testing.

After being tested again Saturday, the club did not have any more positive test results, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Saturday afternoon, a day after the team announced that one unnamed player had tested positive for the virus.

That positive test resulted in four relief pitchers being placed on the COVID injured list Friday, three of whom were on the list for contract tracing.

On Saturday, two of those pitchers — Robert Dugger and Anthony Misiewicz — were activated off the COVID list after they tested negative. Dugger and Misiewicz had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, Servais said.

“With the COVID issues we had (Friday), those guys have received vaccinations … but they had to be out a day to make sure they were good,” Servais said Saturday afternoon in a video conference from San Diego. “Their tests came back negative, so they’re good to go and join our club. …

“Every situation is a little different with the contract tracing and where they’re at, if they’ve been vaccinated or not. So that’s the latest. We were hoping they would be OK, and we’re lucky to have them back.”

Right-handers Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider remain in on the COVID list.

“We have not had any more positive tests. All of us were tested (Friday) and we were all tested again today,” Servais said. “Right now we are in as good a shape as we can be. We’re still missing a couple guys, but no more additional positive tests.”

In corresponding moves, right-handers Aaron Fletcher and Wyatt Mills were optioned to Class AAA Tacoma.

Kikuchi pushed back one day

Justin Dunn will start Sunday’s series finale in San Diego after the Mariners made the decision to push back left-hander Yusei Kikuchi one day.

That wipes out what was scheduled to be an intriguing matchup between Kikuchi and countryman Yu Darvish, the star right-hander from Japan.

“Kikuchi was a bit under the weather for a couple days after his last start, so he was kind of out of rhythm with his throwing program,” Servais said. “He has a very disciplined program he likes to use building up to his starts.”

In other minor transactions, the Mariners on Saturday: