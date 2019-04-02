Some much needed experience and depth joined the Mariners’ bullpen on Tuesday afternoon when veteran right-hander Anthony Swarzak was activated from the injured list.

To make room on the roster, right-hander David McKay was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma.

The Mariners acquired Swarzak as part of the seven-player trade with the Mets this offseason that sent Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to New York. Given his experience, Seattle expected to Swarzak to pitch late in games as a set-up man or a potentially a closer. However, shoulder discomfort popped up during his offseason throwing program. Swarzak arrived at spring training in rehab and recovery mode.

Now fully healthy, he will be expected to contribute immediately to a bullpen that just lost closer Hunter Strickland for two months with a lat strain and is missing right-handers Shawn Armstrong (oblique strain), Gerson Bautista (pectoral strain) and Sam Tuivailala (achilles surgery).

“He gets plugged in whenever we need him, which will be tonight,” manager Scott Servais said before the game. “I would suspect he’ll get an inning at some point in this game tonight. I haven’t seen him throw. I saw one little bullpen down in spring training when he just started to get on the mound. I’m anxious to see him out there. There’s definitely innings we can find for him down there in the bullpen.”

Swarzak, 33, did not appear in a Cactus League game in spring. He pitched in several minor league games to get ready. Last season, he made 29 relief appearances with the Mets, posting a 0-2 record and 6.15 ERA while also dealing with a strained oblique and shoulder inflammation. Both injuries sent him to the injured list.

He had a solid 2017 season where he had stints with both the White Sox and Brewers, combining to post a 6-4 record with a 2.33 ERA in 70 appearances. He struck out 91 batters and walked 22 in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

“Everybody in this organization has been very patient,” he said. “They’ve given me the time I needed to get ready to get back to effective in games. If I wasn’t ready, I would’ve them and I wouldn’t be here and in this situation. How I felt in games is very positive. I feel very good about how I’ve been feeling. I told them I’m ready.”

The Mariners have been going “closer by committee” since Strickland was injured with Chasen Bradford and Roenis Elias notching saves. Swarzak would be a logical fit there. He had four saves with the Mets last season.

Servais wouldn’t commit to such a decision.

“Late-inning, early-inning, you see how we do it,” Servais said. “It’s more like pockets with where they fit. Biggest thing is to get that first outing under his belt and go from there. I can’t tell you if it will be the sixth, the eighth or the ninth.”

Armstrong is ready to go out on a rehab assignment.

“When we go on the road, he’ll go down to Sacramento and hook up with Tacoma and throw a live BP and then start working into games,” Servais said. “Maybe when we get back off this road trip, sometime around the Houston or Cleveland series, he can be ready to join us. But we are going to give him at least of couple outings down there.”

Bautista was shut down with a some minor discomfort a few days go. But he’s back throwing again and the hopeful return by the end of the month.

The Mariners will have to option out a reliever when recently-acquired reliever Connor Sadzeck reports to the team. Sadzeck is out of minor league options so he must be added to the 25-man roster.