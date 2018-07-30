Paxton will start on Monday night vs. the Astros. Seager left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their third child

The Mariners made a pair of roster moves before Monday’s homestand opener vs. the Astros at Safeco Field.

Left-handed pitcher James Paxton (lower back inflammation) was activated from the 10-day disabled list so he could start that night. First baseman Daniel Vogelbach was optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma to make room for Paxton.

Third baseman Kyle Seager was placed on the paternity list to be with his wife, Julie, for the birth of their third child. Infielder Zach Vincej had his minor league contract selected from Class AAA Tacoma and took Seager’s place on the 25-man roster.