With Tim Beckham’s suspension on Tuesday morning, the Mariners made a series of roster moves later that afternoon.

Seattle activated infielder Tim Lopes from the 7-day concussion list to take the place of Beckham. Seattle also activated right-handed reliever Brandon Brennan (shoulder strain) from the 10-day injured list. To make room for Brennan, right-hander Gerson Bautista was optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma.

Lopes, 25, suffered the concussion after being hit on the ear flap of his helmet by a 91 mph fastball in his third plate appearance of his career. He played in a rehab stint with Tacoma, going 5 for 16 with a double and two stolen bases in four games.

Before Tuesday’s game, Lopes was doing some work without field coach Chris Prieto. He may be asked to play some left field, which is where Beckham was seeing the bulk of his playing time. Lopes has never played outfield in his professional career. But he has good speed and athleticism.

“He really hasn’t not played much at all out there,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s got good speed and can steal some bases. He came into my office and his guys got really big, I said, ‘Dude, it’s a way to get in the lineup. You have to do what you gotta do.'”

Brennan, 28, went on the injured list with a shoulder strain on July 14. Prior to that, he’d been one of the Mariners’ relievers. In eight relief appearances with Tacoma, he posted a 1-0 record with a 1.17 ERA while striking out nine and walking four in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Over his first 15 appearances of the season, he had a 1.96 ERA.

“We won’t run him out three or four days in a row,” Servais said. “We’ll be smart with how we use these guys.”

Right-hander David McKay, who was pitching with Tacoma, was claimed off waivers by the Tigers. The 24-year-old appeared in seven games with the Mariners, posting a 5.14 ERA. He’s spent the majority of the season with the Rainiers, posting a 3-1 record and a 5.15 ERA with 31 walks and 71 strikeouts in 30 appearances and 43 2/3 innings pitched. Seattle acquired McKay and a handful of other pitchers in minor league trade with the Royals for the transaction cost of one dollar two seasons ago.

Felix Hernandez will make his second rehab start on Thursday with High-A Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field in Modesto. Hernandez is scheduled to throw between 45-50 pitches. He threw 20 pitches in two innings with Short-season Everett in his previous outing.

Dee Gordon (quad strain), Braden Bishop (lacerated spleen) and Mitch Haniger (testicular surgery) participated in Tuesday’s pregame workouts. All three could go out on rehab assignments in the coming days. Gordon is the closest to returning. He would only need a few games before coming back. Both Bishop and Haniger have been out for an extended period of time and would need a series of games before being activated.

Dan Altavilla (forearm strain) threw a bullpen on Monday and will throw a live batting practice session on Thursday. He could head out on rehab stint after that.

Conner Sadzeck (elbow strain) underwent a minor non-surgical procedure in Texas on his elbow.

Austin Adams (lat strain) is throwing out at 140 feet and getting close to throwing off the mound.

Ryon Healy underwent hip surgery on Tuesday. But the team had no details on the procedure.