The Mariners on Wednesday traded for a corner outfielder that is expected too be impact an impact hitter.

The team announced that it had finalized a deal that will bring former All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez for reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the trade.

“We began our off-season with the intent to add impact and length to our lineup,” Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a team statement. “In adding Teoscar to an already solid foundation, we feel we’ve become a far more dangerous offensive club.”

Said Mariners general manager Justin Hollander in the statement: “Teoscar has been one of the better middle of the order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as we look to strengthen our team and return to the playoffs in 2023.”

Hernandez, 30, was an All-Star in 2021 and will be entering his final year of club control. He posted a .267/.316/.491 slash line with 35 doubles, 25, homers and 77 RBI in 2022.

Swanson, 29, was 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 57 appearances in 2022.

Macko, 21, was 0-2 with a 3.99 ERA in eight starts with Class-A Everett.

This story will be updated.