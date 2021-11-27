Instead of the day before Thanksgiving like in 2016, this time, Mariners’ general manager Jerry Dipoto waited until two days after Thanksgiving to make his first trade of this offseason.

MLB sources confirmed a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan early Saturday morning that the Mariners are acquiring second baseman Adam Frazier from the Padres in exchange for a pair of minor league prospects — left-handed pitcher Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier.

The Mariners officially announced the trade a few hours later.

Frazier, who turns 30 on Dec. 14, is coming off his best season in the big leagues. He posted a .305/.368/.411 slash line with 36 doubles, five triples, five homers 43 RBI, 10 stolen bases, 48 walks, 69 strikeouts and a 4.0 Fangraphs WAR in 155 games between the Pirates and Padres.

With the second base position providing minimal to no production at the plate last season, the Mariners tried hard to acquire Frazier from the Pirates in the weeks leading up to the 2021 MLB trade deadline. He had already been named to the 2021 NL All-Star team and would post a .324/.388/.448 slash line with 28 doubles, four triples, four homers and 32 RBI in 98 games for the Pirates.

Instead, the Padres interrupted those efforts, sending three players to Pittsburgh for Frazier.

The Mariners can use Frazier as their everyday second baseman if they choose, though they are more likely to use him in a super-utility role, taking advantage of his ability to play left field and right field and even third base. Dipoto and manager Scott Servais prefer positional versatility when and if possible. This will allow them to still pursue impact-hitting infielders on the free agent market like Marcus Semien, Trevor Story and Kris Bryant.

Frazier will be in his final year of salary arbitration and is projected to make around $7 million in 2022. He will be a free agent after the season.

Seattle is giving up minimal prospect capital in return for Frazier. Kerr, 27, was recently added to the 40-man roster to protect him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft. The left-handed reliever has a fastball that can touch 101 mph and averages around 97 mph. In 36 combined appearances between Class AA Arkansas (24 G) and Class AAA Tacoma (12 G), Kerr posted a 2-1 record with a 3.18 ERA with five saves. In 39 2/3 innings, he struck out 60 batters with 16 walks.

Rosier, 22, was a 12th-round pick in the 2021 out of UNC-Greensboro. He played in 31 games for Low-A Modesto, posting a .390/.461/.585 slash line with eight doubles, three triples, three homers, 23 RBI, 12 stolen bases, 18 walks and 20 strikeouts.

