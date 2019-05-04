CLEVELAND – The Mariners added more relief pitching depth on Saturday, completing a small trade for a pitcher with some upside that was available for a small cost.

Seattle acquired right-handed pitcher Austin Adams from the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Nick Wells and cash considerations.

Adams, who turns 28 on Monday, was designated for assignment by the Nationals on April 30. He was added to Seattle’s 40-man roster and optioned to Class AAA Tacoma.

Adams pitched in one game for the Nationals on April 20, allowing one run in one inning of work. He pitched in eight games for Class AAA Fresno, recording a save with a 2.70 ERA. In 10 innings pitched, he struck out 20 batters with three walks.

While he was general manager of the Angels, Jerry Dipoto selected Adams in the eighth round of the 2012 draft out of the University of South Florida. Adams was later traded to the Nationals for infielder Danny Espinosa in 2016.

Wells, 23, went 1-2 with a 7.91 ERA in five starts with High-A Modesto this season. Wells was acquired by Seattle along with left-handed pitchers Rob Rasmussen and Jake Brentz from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Mark Lowe on July 31, 2015.