The Mariners’ offseason plan to add bullpen depth has yet to completely vest itself in a slow-developing free agent market.

But general manager Jerry Dipoto has found other avenues to find relief help. On Tuesday, Dipoto picked up right-handed reliever Rafael Montero — the former closer of division rival Rangers, who are relegated into a rebuilding and cost-cutting mode.

In exchange for the hard-throwing righty, the Mariners sent Texas 17-year-old pitching prospect Jose Corniell and a player to be named later.

Montero, 30, made 17 appearances for Texas in the shortened 2020 season, saving eight game while posting an 0-1 record with a 4.08 ERA. In 17 2/3 innings pitched, he struck out 19 batters and walked six with two homers allowed. His Fielding Independent Pitching – a measure similar to earned run average without the defensive variables – was 3.70.

After undergoing surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and missing all of the 2018 season, Montero signed with the Rangers as a free agent in 2019. He made 22 appearances, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.48 ERA. In 29 innings pitched, he struck out 34 batters and walked just five.

Over the past two seasons, his four-seam fastball has averaged 96 mph while his sinker has sat around 94 mph. He also throws a changeup and a slider. His changeup generated swings and misses 29 percent of the time in 2020 and 39.4 percent in 2019.

Montero is in his final year of arbitration eligibility and should make around $2 million this season before becoming a free agent.

Corniell is rated as the No. 22 prospect in the Mariners organization by Baseball America and the No. 24 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Rated as the No. 100 prospect of his international free agent class, he signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic a year ago for a $630,000 signing bonus. With no minor league season in 2020, he was invited to participate in the Arizona Instructional League. Per scouting reports, he has a fastball that can touch mid 90s, but sits in the low 90s with a breaking ball and a changeup.