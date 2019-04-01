With their bullpen and relief pitching depth riddled with injuries and inconsistency, the Mariners picked up another pitcher to add some organizational depth.

On Monday, the team announced it had acquired right-handed pitcher Connor Sadzeck from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor-league right-handed pitcher Grant Anderson. Sadzeck had been designated for assignment by Texas on Thursday.

The Mariners had to add Sadzeck to the 40-man roster. To make room, they placed right-hander Hunter Strickland on the 60-day injured list. Strickland is expected to miss at least two months with a Grade 2 lat strain.

Sadzeck, 27, made eight Cactus League appearances with the Rangers this spring, posting a 7.56 ERA (seven earned runs, 8 1/3 innings pitched) with 11 strikeouts and eight walks. The big right-hander — he stands 6 feet, 7 inches tall — has a fastball that can touch 100 mph. But his secondary pitches are considered below average to nonexistent. He made two starts and 11 relief appearances last season for the Rangers, posting a 0.96 ERA (one earned run, 9 1/3 innings pitched) with seven strikeouts and 11 walks.

Anderson, 21, was a 21st-round selection in last year’s MLB draft out of McNeese State University. He appeared in 10 games with the Arizona Rookie League Mariners. He posted a 1-1 record with a save and a 2.00 ERA (two earned runs, nine innings pitched) with six strikeouts and five walks. He also made one appearance with short-season Everett and Low-A Clinton.