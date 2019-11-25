The Mariners made a small trade Monday afternoon, acquiring left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. from the New York Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money.

Cortes was designated for assignment by the Yankees last week when 40-man rosters had to be set ahead of the Rule 5 draft.

“Nestor is a versatile lefty who can do a little bit of everything,” general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “He can start, he can relieve, he can give you those middle innings or even operate as an opener.”

Cortes, who turns 25 on December 10, appeared in 33 games (one start) with the Yankees last season, going 5-1 with a 5.67 ERA (42 earned runs, 66 2/3 innings pitched) with 28 walks and 69 strikeouts. Of his 32 appearances, 18 were multiple innings, including nine outings of three innings and four outings of four-plus innings.

“He’s got roughly all the pitches and a very deceptive style,” Dipoto said. “He’s not going to overpower you with velocity, but he has a really effective fast ball quality and feel. He is an optionable young pitcher that gives us another flexible piece on our 40-man roster.”

The addition of Cortes gives the Mariners 36 players on the 40-man roster.