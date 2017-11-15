Seattle sent reliever Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos to complete the trade.

The Mariners have acquired their starting first baseman for the 2018 season and likely beyond.

With the Major League Baseball general managers meetings finished in Orlando on Wednesday, general manager Jerry Dipoto didn’t let the three-day affair go by without making some sort of roster move.

Dipoto acquired infielder Ryon Healy from the Oakland A’s in exchange for reliever Emilio Pagan and minor league infielder Alexander Campos.

“Ryon brings a power bat to our line-up at first base, while providing the flexibility to play third base,” Dipoto said in a statement. “He adds to a growing core of productive young players who impact our present and future.”

Healy, 25, hit .271 (156 for 576) with 29 doubles, 25 home runs and 78 RBI in 149 games with Oakland last season. It was his first full season at the big league level. He played 39 games at first base and 34 games at third base and appeared at 78 games as designated hitter. He hit .314 (43 for 137) versus left-handed pitchers with a .526 slugging mark and eight of his doubles and seven of his home runs vs. lefties.

A third-round draft pick out of the University of Oregon in 2013, Healy made his Major League debut with the A’s on July 15, 2016 and played in 72 games that season. He posted a .305 (82 for 269) average with 20 doubles and 13 home runs with a .524 slugging percentage, earning All-Rookie Team honors from Baseball America.

The move to add Healy came with a cost in giving up Pagan, who was a major contributor for the Mariners’ bullpen last season.

Pagan, 26, went 2-3 with a 3.22 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 8 walks in 34 relief appearances and 51 1/3 inings pitched in four different call-ups. Despite not being invited to big league spring training, Pagan made the most of the Mariners revolving door at the long relief spot. He made his initial appearances in long relief and graduated to higher leverage situations.

Campos, 17, began his professional career with the DSL Mariners in Dominican Summer League in 2017, batting .290 (60×207) with 37 runs scored, 10 doubles, 2 home runs, 26 RBI, 41 walks and 7 stolen bases in 59 games. He appeared in a majority of games at shortstop, but also appeared in games at second base, third base and designated hitter. Campos reached base safely in a league-high 34 consecutive games, July 3-July 27, batting .289 (37×128) with 28 runs scored, 6 doubles, 2 home runs, 20 RBI and 25 walks. He was signed by Seattle as an international non-drafted free agent on July 4, 2016.