Seattle sends its second-round pick from last year, outfield prospect Josh Stowers, to the Yankees as part of the trade.

The Mariners continued to bolster their farm system with the addition of another regarded young prospect via trade.

On Monday afternoon, Major League Baseball sources confirmed an earlier report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that Seattle had acquired infielder Shed Long from the Reds as part of a three-team trade with the Yankees. Seattle will send outfield prospect Josh Stowers to New York.

The official parameters of the trade had the Yankees sending veteran right-hander Sonny Gray to the Reds in exchange for Long and Cincy’s competitive balance round “A” pick. The Yankees then flipped Long to the Mariners for Stowers.

It’s an exchange of prospects between the two teams. But Long is considered more slightly more advanced than Stowers in the near future.

Long, 23, was rated as the Reds’ No. 7 prospect in their system by MLB Pipeline and No. 8 prospect by Baseball America. A speedy second baseman, he posted a .261/.353/.412 slash line with 22 doubles, five triples, 12 homers, 56 RBIs and 19 stolen bases with Class AA Pensacola last season.

Stowers, 21, was selected in the second round of last year’s draft out of the University of Louisville. In his first professional season, he posted a .260/.380/.410 slash line with 15 doubles, five homers and 28 RBI in 58 games for short-season Everett.