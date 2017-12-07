Seattle acquired the Marlins' all-star second baseman to play centerfield, and also added more to its bonus pool to offer Shohei Ohtani

The Mariners have found their centerfielder in a second baseman. No, Robinson Cano isn’t shifting positions. On Thursday, Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto acquired Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon — a two-time All-Star — to play the outfield spot.

Gordon has never played the position in a Major League game, but did place play centerfield in nine games for Licey in the Dominican Winter League in 2013-14. He also played left and right field as well.

But of course, no move this offseason could not feature some aspect of the quest for Shohei Ohtani. Seattle also picked up another $1 million in international pool money to sweeten their bonus offer to the Japanese hitting and pitching standout.

In exchange, the Mariners sent top pitching prospect Nick Neidert to the Marlins along with right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger and infielder Christopher Torres.

Neidert named the organization’s starting pitcher of the year. In 19 starts in the Cal League, he dominated, posting a 10-3 record with a 2.76 ERA. Neidert struck out 109 batters in 1041/3 innings while walking just 17. He allowed three runs or less in 18 of his starts, and opponents batted just .244 against him. Of the more than 1,300 pitches he threw, 69 percent were strikes. He closed out his time in Modesto in dominant fashion, going 5-0 in his last five starts, posting a 1.45 ERA and striking out 27 batters in 31 innings.

He didn’t replicate that success at the Class AA level. He’s 1-3 with a 6.56 ERA in six starts with Arkansas. He left his last outing on Aug. 18 after being struck by a line drive. He was placed on the disabled list after suffering a deep bone bruise in his right forearm and never pitched again.