The morning after Wednesday’s frustrating late-inning implosion in a loss to the Houston Astros somehow felt worse for the Mariners.

It wasn’t the lingering regrets over all that went wrong or the mistakes made in blowing a three-run lead. No, it was something much worse. It was the news that they will be without their best starting pitcher for at least 2-3 weeks.

During his video media session before Thursday’s series finale against the Astros in Houston, Mariners manager Scott Servais announced that left-hander Marco Gonzales was being placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left-forearm strain.

“Coming out of the start the other night, Marco felt a little soreness/tightness in his left forearm,” Servais said. “We were able to get him an MRI (Wednesday). He does have a mild strain in his forearm, so he’s going to miss at least a couple starts. Fortunately, it’s not too serious, but it’s something that we want to stay out ahead of. So that’s where we’re at there.”

The Mariners recalled right-handed reliever Domingo Tapia off the taxi squad to take Gonzales’ place on the 25-man roster.

Gonzales pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a 2-0 loss on Tuesday. He has a 1-3 record and a 5.40 ERA in five starts this season. But in his last three starts, including the last two where Seattle was shutout by opponents, he’s posted a 2.50 ERA.

Was Gonzales dealing with a forearm issue in his first two starts where he struggled?

“No, it really hasn’t been anything just came up after the game,” Servais said. “He said he felt it on his last inning out through the other night. I knew nothing about it during the game about that. It was after the game. Talking to the trainer and talking to him, I thought it was something he should get checked on.”

