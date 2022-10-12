HOUSTON — If Luis Castillo thought his start in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series was the biggest of his career, well, a new bar is about to be set and not of his own doing.

When the Mariners’ new ace takes the mound on Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park, he will be tasked with trying to slow down a potent Astros lineup, help the Mariners even American League Division Series and rescue the wounded psyche of a team and a fanbase.

No pressure, kid.

For all the reasons, the Mariners acquired Castillo at the trade deadline, the start vs. the Astros is the No. 1 example

Of the many responsibilities of an ace, the task of stopping a downward spiral, no matter the length, is paramount.

“It doesn’t matter what team you are in the MLB, I’m going to come in and just kind of do my best that I can do,” Castillo said through interpreter Freddy Llanos.

It will be difficult for Castillo to be better than he was in his start vs. the Blue Jays.

He tossed 7 1/3 shutout innings, allowing six hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

“There’s a certain something about certain pitchers in the game,” manager Scott Servais said. “I think Luis Castillo has that. When he takes the mound I know how our team feels playing behind him. Like he’s a dude. His mannerisms on the mound. The other team knows it. The looks on the batters’ faces when they’re getting in the on-deck circle, or they’re in the dugout and you look into the other dugout. He’s got great stuff. And there’s no reason he can’t have a great outing for us tomorrow.”

The Astros have yet to face him this season. Castillo last pitched against the Astros in 2019.

Is that an advantage?

Castillo didn’t think so.

“I don’t really see it as an advantage,” he said. “I kind of let God decide what he has planned for us. But as far as for me, I’m going to go up there and do my best when I’m on the mound and just compete as I can.”

Servais knows that Castillo’s talent is the separator over the familiarity

“He’s got great stuff, first of all,” Servais said. “The two-seam fastball, the riding four-seam, the slider, the changeup, he’s got all the pitches. He’s got a very good demeanor on the mound. I don’t think the moment gets to big for him. He just keeps executing and throwing his stuff up there.

“You got to play good defense behind him. I thought we did that in Toronto. We’ve done it for the majority of the year. There are going to be some ground balls hit. You got to make plays. He’s got ability to strike you out, but this club they’re going to put the ball in play. You got to play good defense and be on top of your game.”

Castillo reveled pitching in front of a sold-out crowd at the Rogers Centre and he will face similar circumstances tomorrow.

“It’s that energy that I feel in that kind of the environment,” he said. “The fans play a big role in that. It gives me that little extra energy to compete and give us that little extra energy to compete.”

Kirby to start Game 3

Servais confirmed that rookie right-hander George Kirby will start Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday at T-Mobile Park. The Astros are scheduled to start right-hander Lance McCullers.

“That decision was made obviously before the series started, which led into some things and availability of Robbie (Ray) yesterday,” Servais said.