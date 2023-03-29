The drought is over in Seattle, and the bar is raised.

After making the playoffs last fall for the first time in 21 years, the Mariners have much higher expectations for the 2023 season.

Their stated goal is to overtake the Astros and win the AL West this year. Columnist Larry Stone writes that it’s well within the realm of possibility that they end another drought, as well.

With Julio Rodriguez primed for superstardom after a stellar rookie season, a championship-quality rotation and other pieces with breakout potential, the sky sure seems to be the limit.

It all starts with opening day, when ace Luis Castillo and the Mariners host the Guardians at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mariners heading into the 2023 season.

