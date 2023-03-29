By

The drought is over in Seattle, and the bar is raised.

After making the playoffs last fall for the first time in 21 years, the Mariners have much higher expectations for the 2023 season.

Their stated goal is to overtake the Astros and win the AL West this year. Columnist Larry Stone writes that it’s well within the realm of possibility that they end another drought, as well.

With Julio Rodriguez primed for superstardom after a stellar rookie season, a championship-quality rotation and other pieces with breakout potential, the sky sure seems to be the limit.

It all starts with opening day, when ace Luis Castillo and the Mariners host the Guardians at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mariners heading into the 2023 season.

It’s Julio Rodriguez’s world. Everyone wants to be part of it

Whether it’s kids (and adults) seeking autographs or the Mariners themselves, Julio Rodriguez is in high demand.

Every fan’s favorite pregame pastime — questioning the starting lineup — is back. Use our player breakdowns and stats to create your own Mariners lineup.

Mariners are only team not to make World Series. Does that change this year?

The Mariners are the only MLB team to not make a trip to the World Series. It’s not a question of if they will, but when, writes Larry Stone.

Should Mariners brace for sophomore slumps from Julio Rodriguez and George Kirby?

Conventional wisdom would have you believe the Mariners’ star rookies will improve, but there are many examples of first-year phenoms who faltered in Year 2.

Seattle Times staff picks AL West, MVP and World Series winners

How will the AL West shake out? What about the World Series? Seattle Times writers Ryan Divish, Adam Jude, Larry Stone and Matt Calkins make their picks.

Making Julio Rodriguez a marketable star is ‘not rocket science’

More and more marketing opportunities are being presented to Julio Rodriguez, who seems so comfortable in the spotlight. “He’s magnetic,” Jerry Dipoto said.

Three reasons Mariners will win AL West and three reasons they won’t

Hope springs eternal as opening day approaches. Here are three reasons the Mariners will win the AL West and three reasons they won’t.

