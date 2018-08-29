The Mariners won't return to Arizona after their trip to Japan. They'll fly back to Seattle and play two exhibition games vs. the Padres before returning regular season games.

SAN DIEGO — Major League Baseball released its 2019 schedules for the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mariners also released an update on their spring training plans, but didn’t announce report dates for pitchers and catchers and position players. Those dates are being finalized. Because the team is traveling to Japan in mid-March to open the 2019 regular season, there will be a slightly different set-up.

That Japan trip includes a pair of exhibition games tentatively set for March 17-18 vs. teams from the Nippon Professional Baseball league followed by the two regular season games in Tokyo vs. the A’s on March 20-21.

Instead of returning to Arizona after the games, the players and coaches that went to Japan will return to Seattle. They’ll have a few days to recover with games before playing pair of games at Safeco Field vs. the Padres on March 25-26 before facing the Red Sox on March 28 — Major League Baseball’s season opening night.

While the Mariners are in Japan, a team of minor league players who didn’t make the trip, will participate in the three Cactus League games on March 19 vs. the Cubs, March 20 vs. the Reds and March 21 vs. the Angels.

Ticket information for the games in Japan and the two preseason games in Seattle will be announced at a later date. For information on Spring Training 2019 season tickets or group outings, please contact the Peoria Stadium ticket office at ticketoffice@peoriaaz.gov. Check www.peoriasportscomplex.com for updates regarding Spring Training 2019 single-game ticketing on-sales and ticket office opening dates.

08.29.18 2019 Spring Training Calendar Schedule by Ryan Divish on Scribd