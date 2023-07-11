Tuesday’s 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star Game also served as something of a reunion for the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

Not only is that the team the one that won the most games in franchise history (116) but it was also the last time the Mariners hosted an All-Star Game.

And to commemorate the occasion, the Mariners welcomed back seven players from the team that took part in the 2001 All-Star Game as well as manager Lou Piniella

It was a poignant return for Piniella, who had not made it back for the last major occasion in the stadium, the 2022 induction of Ichiro into the team’s Hall of Fame.

Now 79 — he turns 80 in August — Piniella was introduced last to a rousing ovation, coming out of the same home dugout he commanded during the team’s first four years in T-Mobile Stadium, as well as the last six full years in the Kingdome, leading Seattle to its first four postseason appearances, and its only ones until last year.

Six other players from the 2001 team were also introduced — pitchers Jeff Nelson, Freddy Garcia and Kazuhiro Sasaki, first baseman John Olerud, second baseman Bret Boone and designated hitter Edgar Martinez.

Advertising

The two missing were outfielder Mike Cameron and Ichiro.

Why wasn’t Cameron present?

Well, as he explained on Twitter “I know everyone asking where am I …. I’m at home with my kid for a gender reveal! I’m having a grandson.’’

Cameron had been present for events earlier in the week, including the Futures Game on Saturday.

As for Ichiro?

He has been around the team regularly much of the year but was said to have a prior commitment that kept him from Tuesday’s reunion.

The Mariners also held something of a mini-reunion for the first pitch as Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. threw to Dan Wilson and Jay Buhner.

Many were again introduced during the fifth inning with the Mariners making sure to honor those who been such a big part of the team’s past in what might be the last time the city hosts an All-Star Game for a while, given that Seattle has had one once every 22 years since 1979.

Rutschman still riding high a day later

While Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won Monday’s Home Run Derby, what figures to linger is the performance of Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez hitting 41 HRs in the first round as well as the that of Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman, who hit 20 home runs in his first three-minute session hitting left-handed and then turned around and hit seven more in his extra one-minute bonus round hitting right-handed.

Advertising

While Rutschman’s performance awed the T-Mobile crowd, he actually didn’t win his matchup, losing in the first round to Luis Robert of the White Sox.

But a day later, the 25-year-old native of Portland was still buzzing about what was his first of what could be many All-Star appearances.

“Everything is new and everything is just kind of take it as it comes,’’ he said Tuesday. “But it’s been great so far.’’

Rutschman, a Portland native, had a big crowd in the stands, that included his father Randy, who threw to him during Monday’s Derby.

Rutschman said the decision to bat left-handed for his bonus round was spur of the moment.

“We were kind of debating it and we said no.’’ he said. “And right before we were like ‘yep.’’’

Advertising

So why did he decide to switch?

“Just wanted to have fun a little bit,’’ he said.

Rutschman said he couldn’t really remember the last time he had taken part in a HR Derby, saying he thought it was likely “youth ball.’’

“But I mean, it’s a BP (batting practice) session where you try to hit home runs and you’ve got a crowd,’’ he shrugged.

Carroll soaks it all in

The introduction of the players on the red carpet before the game may have meant more to Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll than anyone.

Carroll grew up in Seattle and attended Lakeside High and grew up a Mariners fan.

“Dreams come true,’’ Carroll said later of taking part in Tuesday’s game, in which he went 0-2. “I really enjoyed it. Tried to just soak it all in. Seattle, that the fans were really into it was really cool.’’

And while Carroll is a rising star in baseball — the 22-year-old has 18 home runs and is hitting .289 — he said it’s possible he may never have a better All-Star experience.

Sponsored

“This is probably going to be the most memorable one I ever have,’’ he said.

Notes

— With their final pick (No. 607 overall) in the 20th round of the MLB Draft, the Mariners on Tuesday selected Burlington native Will Watson, a 6-foot-1 right-handed pitcher out of San Joaquin Delta College (Stockton, Calif.). Watson had a 2.97 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 57.2 innings for San Joaquin Delta. Six of the Mariners’ final 10 picks Tuesday were college pitchers: LHP Brandyn Garcia (Texas A&M), RHP Logan Evans (Pittsburgh), RHP Elijah Dale (Illinois State), RHP Ernie Day (Campbell), RHP Daniel Ouderkirk (Penn State) and Watson.

— Four University of Washington players were selected on the final day of the MLB Draft: pitcher Stu Flesland III (Rockies, Round 11); catcher Johnny Tincher (Guardians, Round 11); first baseman Will Simpson (Athletics, Round 15); and Coby Morales (Yankees, Round 18).

— UW’s Kiefer Lord and Case Matter were drafted by the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers, respectively, on Monday.

Times reporter Adam Jude contributed to this report.