Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

With a plan to work on his changeup and curveball, lefty Marco Gonzales tossed six complete innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Per manager Scott Servais, Gonzales threw off-speed pitches in more than half of his 85-plus pitches, looking to get better feel for them in his final start of the spring.

Gonzales gave up a solo homer to Neyfy Castillo in the first and a RBI single to Castillo in the fourth inning.

Trailing 3-0 after Diego Castillo allowed a run in the top of the seventh, the Mariners reeled off four runs in the bottom of the inning. Julio Rodriguez led off with a single to right, and Jarred Kelenic followed with a homer to deep right-center field. Kelenic’s second homer in as many days cut the lead to 3-2. After J.P. Crawford singled with one out, minor-leaguer David Sheaffer smashed a two-run homer to left field for a 4-3 lead.

Seattle tacked on two more runs in the eighth as Steven Souza Jr. homered off the batter’s eye in dead center and Billy Hamilton drove in another run on a ground ball to shortstop.

Andres Munoz worked a scoreless eighth, and Matt Festa picked up with save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Player of the game

Kelenic worked a walk to go with the two-run homer for another solid game. Servais has pointed out often this spring that Kelenic had been hitting the ball hard but getting not results. The homers in back-to-back games provide a little confidence.

Quotable

“Marco obviously wanted to work on his changeup and curveball today. He threw like 23 change-ups and 21 were strikes so he got something out of it. That was the plan going in, and he really wanted to focus on that.” — Servais

On tap

The Mariners close out their Cactus League season Tuesday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark vs. the Cincinnati Reds. Right-hander Chris Flexen will make his final start of the spring with right-handed relievers Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider and Sergio Romo scheduled to pitch. The Reds will start top pitching prospect Hunter Greene. Lefty Brandon Williamson, who was traded to Cincy at the start of spring training, is also scheduled to pitch. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. There will be a live radio broadcast on mariners.com and Seattle Sports 710-AM.

Video highlight