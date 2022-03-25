Mariners 3 White Sox 0 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Making his second start of the season, lefty Marco Gonzales pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits with an uncharacteristic three walks and a strikeout.

“Fine tuning and just execution,” Gonzales said of his goals for the outing. “I’m not extremely happy with my fastball command right now so I’m working on that. It’s just still getting the game feel, getting the feel of holding runners and other little nuances of the game.”

The relievers that followed Gonzales, including Paul Sewald, Ken Giles and Andres Munoz, looked dominant, keeping the White Sox scoreless.

Giles threw several breaking balls for swings and misses while Munoz lit up the radar gun, hitting 101 mph multiple times.

Seattle mustered just six hits, Ty France also added an RBI single.

Player of the game

Mitch Haniger had yet to notch a hit in his first four spring training games, reaching base just once in 10 plate appearances on a walk. But after driving in a run in the first inning with a ground ball to third base, Haniger ripped a double down the left-field line to score Ty France and give the Mariners a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Quotable

“I think it’s the best we’ve seen Giles so far this spring. HIs breaking ball is coming along and it’s exciting to see Munoz out there. That is some kind of arm that’s gonna be fun to watch him continue to get better all year long.” — Mariners manager Scott Servais.

On tap

The Mariners travel to Maryvale Ballpark to face the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday afternoon. Right-hander Chris Flexen will make his second start of the spring with right-handers Diego Castillo and Yohan Ramirez scheduled to pitch along with lefty Kyle Bird. The Brewers will start right-hander Adrian Houser. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. The game will have a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com. Fans with MLB TV subscriptions can stream the Brewers telecast.

Video highlights

.@A_Fraz12 and @M_Hanny17 teaming up to get us on the board 👏 pic.twitter.com/HsvLuQSP65 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 26, 2022

Boxscore

link