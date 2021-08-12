Marco Gonzales was brilliant again Thursday afternoon, allowing just two hits and one run in his first complete-game performance of the season, leading the Mariners to a 3-1 victory — and a much-needed series win — over the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners improved to 61-55 and pulled within five games of the second wild card spot. They host Toronto for a three-game series starting Friday.
After a rough first half of the season — which included a five-week stint on the injured list with a strained pitching arm — Gonzales has been terrific of late. In three August starts, he has allowed just two runs in 21.2 innings.
The crowd of 14,031 at T-Mobile Park rose to its feet as Gonzales built an 0-2 count on the Rangers’ Jonah Heim with two outs in the ninth inning. On his 108th pitch, Gonzales got Heim to swing-and-miss at a 90-mph high fastball to end the game.
Gonzales then spun and screamed in celebration. He finished with just two hits allowed — one of them a solo home run by Charlie Culberson in the second inning — plus nine strikeouts and only one walk.
Jarred Kelenic continued his bounce-back August with a sac fly to drive in the Mariners’ first run, and J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley each hit solo home runs off Texas’ Mike Foltynewicz.
This story will be updated.
