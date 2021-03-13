Rockies 2, Mariners 1 at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Notable

Down 1-0, the Mariners tied the game in the top of the ninth when Jantzen Witte smashed a solo homer to left-center – his first of the spring – Saturday.

But Seattle couldn’t secure its fifth tie of the spring. Right-hander Matt Magill left a fastball over the middle of the plate in the bottom of the ninth that Greg Bird deposited over the fence in right field for a walkoff solo homer.

The Rockies’ other run came in the fifth inning off lefty Anthony Misiewicz. Ty France’s throwing error on Eliezer Diaz’s routine leadoff ground ball put a runner immediately in scoring position. Brendan Rodgers followed with a single up the middle to score Diaz.

Seattle hitters mustered just six hits and went 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position. The Mariners did get scoreless innings of relief work from Drew Steckenrider, Casey Sadler and Will Vest in the loss.

Player of the game

On a gray and cool day, similar to what it will probably be like on opening day in Seattle, Marco Gonzales delivered a regular-season-ready performance as he prepares to make that start April 1. The Mariners ace tossed four shutout innings, allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Quotable

“You don’t see many low-scoring Cactus League games. I thought Marco Gonzales was just outstanding. He just dominated the strike zone all day long. Awesome.” — manager Scott Servais.

On Tap

The Mariners return to the Peoria Sports Complex for a Sunday afternoon game vs. the Brewers. Lefty Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for Seattle with right-handers Rafael Montero, Joey Gerber, Erik Swanson, Kendall Graveman and Keynan Middleton scheduled to pitch. Milwaukee will start right-hander Adrian Houser. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports with a live radio broadcast on mariners.com and ESPN 710-AM.

Video highlights

Boxscore

