How does Mariners manager Scott Servais feel about Gonzales' attitude? "Like? I love it."

When asked if he’d heard about the postgame comments of starter Marco Gonzales following the 7-2 defeat Friday, manager Scott Servais’ face grew into a wide grin.

He had definitely read this specific comment from Gonzales to reporters about Blue Jays fans invading Safeco Field: “I take that personally when a team comes in here and brings their faithful fans and their muddy shoes and stomps on our carpet and takes a dump on our dining room table.”

His reaction?

“Yeah, let me see if my table is clear,” Servais said, while looking under some paperwork and laughing. “I mean that’s the first thing I did when I came in today. I thought it was a tremendous line. It was the best line I’ve heard from one of our players in the three years I’ve been here. It was incredible.”

The massive number of Blue Jays fans who have made their way south from Canada isn’t new. It’s been happening for a while. It’s still galling for the Mariners players and staff.

“They’ve been loud,” Servais said. “They’ve been loud the last couple of nights. I don’t like it. The players don’t like it. We’ve had enough of it. But there’s only way to make it stop.”

Asked if he liked the attitude of Gonzales, Servais replied: “Like? Love it.”

Meeting time

The Mariners held a players-only team meeting following the defeat Friday — their fourth in a row. Having lost six of their past eight games and going just 10-16 since July 1 while averaging just more than three runs per game, it wasn’t an unexpected occurrence.

Will it help? Servais didn’t mind the team doing it. He empowers them to be themselves.

“It can definitely be helpful for the guys to get together and understand where we are at,” he said. “I don’t know what was said in the meeting or anything like that. Meetings are meetings. Sometimes you have too many meetings and that means things aren’t going well. We’ve been struggling. Players have done it here before under my tenure. And they’ve usually responded pretty well after that.”