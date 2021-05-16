The task requested was the equivalent of cleaning your bathroom or paying your license plate tabs — required but highly unenjoyable.

Asked to go through and provide health updates on at least some of the dozen players on the Mariners’ injured list, manager Scott Servais did so with the initial enthusiasm of a person going to have a root canal.

“Yeah, you got an about an hour,” he said a pained chuckle during his pregame media session. “I hope I can get through it before first pitch.”

Left-hander Marco Gonzales (left forearm strain) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Servais said. “I’m not expecting any setbacks or anything like that because he has felt really good, not feeling any issues at all with his forearm. So once he throws that mound session, we’ll see how it progresses from there whether it’s a simulated game, whether it is a rehab (outing), I’m not quite sure where that one will head.”

Gonzales went on the injured list on April 29. He’s missed three turns in the rotation. It’s likely he would need at least one rehab outing just rebuild his pitch count. With the Mariners forced to make bullpen starts in his absence, they would happily welcome him back even if he was only able to go 60-75 pitches initially.

Right-hander Keynan Middleton (right biceps strain) is scheduled to throw live batting practice session against Jake Fraley (left hamstring strain).

“Keynan feels really good,” Servais said. “He’s had no issues going forward. I think if the live BP goes well tomorrow, he could be a candidate to possibly be reactivated here in a couple days after that.”

Middleton went on the IL on May 5 and is eligible to return if he’s healthy.

Fraley suffered the hamstring strain on April 6 and has been a full go with baseball activity in the last week.

“He’s really active in what he’s doing,” Servais said. “He feels great. He’ll do the live BP tomorrow and you’re probably looking at him at going out on a rehab assignment because he has not played in probably a month.”

Fraley will likely get at least 10-15 games with either High-A Everett or Triple-A Tacoma on the rehab assignment. Will he have a spot on the roster when he comes back? With Jarred Kelenic called up and starting in left field, Fraley will have to serve as the fourth outfielder and Seattle would have to take Jose Marmolejos off the roster. But for now, Marmolejos, who is out of minor league options, is safe. He’s going to be the Mariners’ everyday first baseman with Evan White going on the injured list a few days ago with a left hip flexor strain.

“He’s still feeling it,” Servais said. “It’s going to be a little while before he’s up and doing anything.”

Oh there’s more:

Ty France (left wrist inflammation) won’t have a cortisone shot, but will rely on medicine to get the inflammation down.

Ljay Newsome (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) is preparing to undergo Tommy John surgery in the coming days.

Casey Sadler (right shoulder inflammation) has started playing catch and stretching out a long-toss program. But he isn’t close to getting on a mound yet.

When Servais finished the list, he exhaled and looked a little pale.

“It’s not my favorite thing to do is go through that list, certainly when it’s as long as it is,” he said.

Notes