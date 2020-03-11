Mariners 4, Padres 2 (7) at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Marco Gonzales struck out five and threw 60-plus pitches in 3 1/3 innings before leaving after he was struck on the bottom of his right foot on a sharp one-hopper by Juan Lagares that caromed into right field for a single. Gonzales gave up two runs, one earned. He struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. swinging twice, on changeups that manager Scott Servais called his best of the spring.

Jose Marmojelos had a three-run double in the sixth inning for a 3-2 lead a day after his two-run homer beat the Angels. The Mariners had their five-game home-run streak broken, although Austin Nola came close with a triple off the fence in right-center field in the fifth. A steady rain caused the game to be called after seven innings.

Player of the game

Starting at third base for the third time this spring, Tim Lopes singled in two at-bats, had a stolen base and made the defensive play of the game when he took a hit away from Eric Hosmer. Lopes made a diving, back-handed stop of Hosmer’s one-hopper toward the line with a runner on first base in the third inning before getting to his feet to throw out Hosmer.

Quotable

“A lot more crisp than the last time couple of times out. Definitely feeling confident with my fastball, and landed some off-speed pitches. Walks and some little mistakes here and there, but overall pretty sharp. Right now, my focus is on remaining healthy, building strength and focusing on how the ball is coming out of my hand. I’m pleased with where I am at.” — Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales

On tap

The Mariners will play split-squad games against Cincinnati at Peoria Stadium and against Kansas City in Surprise on Thursday. Right-hander Kendall Graveman is scheduled to start against the Reds and right-hander Johan Ramirez is to start in a bullpen game against the Royals. Ramirez will be looked at as a multiple-inning reliever. The against the Royals starts at 1:05 p.m. and the game against the Reds starts at 1:10 p.m. Neither will be broadcast.