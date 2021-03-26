Padres 6, Mariners 3 at the Peoria Sports Complex

Notable

The Mariners lost the battle for complex bragging rights. The Padres roughed up Seattle starter Marco Gonzales in his final outing of the spring. The Mariners’ opening-day starter gave up six runs on nine hits in five innings of work. Gonzales struck out four, issued two walks and gave up a solo homer to Wil Myers.

“It felt good to get my pitch count up to 90,” Gonzales said. “It’s something that’s always a goal in spring training is to get through all your starts and feel good up to your pitch count. I definitely feel confident about that.”

The Mariners managed just three hits against seven Padres pitchers.

Seattle did get solid relief work from its bullpen. Projected closer Rafael Montero hasn’t allowed a base runner in his past four outings.

Player of the game

On a night when there wasn’t much offense, Kyle Seager gets the nod with an RBI single in the first inning off Padres starter Ryan Weathers.

Quotable

“Tonight is one of those lines in the box score that is not going to reflect how crisp I felt with my stuff. My plan going in, my preparation was as good as it’s been. So my evaluation of it is very confident and positive.” – Gonzales

On Tap

The Mariners host the San Francisco Giants in the penultimate game of their Cactus League schedule, Saturday night at The Peoria Sports Complex. Seattle is still deciding on whether lefty James Paxton will make his scheduled start or if they will have him pitch in a B game. Why? Paxton is scheduled to pitch against the Giants in the first series of the season, likely Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The team has listed “to be announced” for Saturday’s starter. But Servais said they are leaning toward starting Paxton in the game. San Francisco will start lefty Scott Kazmir. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports and will have a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710-AM and mariners.com

Boxscore

