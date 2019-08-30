ARLINGTON, Texas — Marco Gonzales stalked back to the mound with a look of angry acceptance. His outing was nearing an unexpected early end, and he wasn’t pleased about the events that had gotten him to this point in the sixth inning.

He could only watch as Jose Trevino, the Rangers’ light-hitting catcher and No. 9 hitter, celebrated at second base, gesturing wildly toward his teammates in the dugout. His second double and third hit of the night off Gonzales had scored two runs and provided a lead the Mariners would never overcome in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Gonzales would pitch to one more batter, getting Shin-Soo Choo to pop out to second. At 100 pitches and right-handed hitting Elvis Andrus coming to the plate, he was removed from the game.

Frustrated, he eyes never left the turf of Globe Life Park as he headed for the dugout. Right-hander Erik Swanson struck out Andrus to end the inning.

Gonzales’ line was a disappointing 5 2/3 innings, six runs allowed — five of them earned — on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

For just the second time in 15 starts, Gonzales had allowed more than four runs in an outing. The only other occasion was on July 16 — his first game out of the All-Star break — when he allowed six runs in six innings of work. Otherwise, he had allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of those 15 starts.

There are going to be games like this for any starting pitcher where command, stuff or mechanics feel off. But the Mariners have gotten used to Gonzales keeping them even when he’s fighting through issues.

He just couldn’t do it in the Friday night humidity provided from a pregame deluge. The two-run double from Trevino that sailed well over the head of right fielder Mallex Smith, who seemed to be playing a little too shallow, provided the galling finality.

Trevino came into the game hitting .190 in 17 games this season.

Seattle grabbed a quick 1-0 lead off Rangers starter Kolby Allard in the first inning when Mallex Smith led off with a single, moved to second on J.P. Crawford’s walk, stole third and scored when Austin Nola hit into a double play.

Gonzales gave the run right back in the second. Rougned Odor snapped a 0-for-28 slump, lashing a run-scoring double over the head of Jake Fraley in center.

Trevino’s leadoff double in the third led to a run on a sac fly.

Seattle tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth on Smith’s RBI single, but the Rangers answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth and exploded for three runs in the sixth.