PEORIA, Ariz. — Even though his days seemed filled with constant activity — the daily responsibilities of being the Mariners player rep for the MLB Players Association during the lockout, the responsibilities of preparing for the 2022 season as the stalwart of the rotation and the responsibilities of being a dad — Marco Gonzales could feel the need for competition and the outlet it provided escalating to a crescendo.

For people who have trained for years to compete at the highest level, few things can replace the rush of endorphins that come with it.

“We’re just waiting to report and everything, it was just building,” he said. “With the excitement we have surrounding our team and the guys we have here and the momentum off of last year, I mean, how can you not be hungry and ready to go?”

On Friday, Gonzales got a taste of that feeling again, taking the ball for the Mariners in their first Cactus League game of this shortened spring training.

Unlike typical spring trainings where a starting pitcher throws one inning his first outing of the spring, Gonzales told manager Scott Servais he was ready to throw three.

He proved good to his word, pitching three innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout. Gonzales showed typical command of all of his pitches and didn’t fall apart when Jarred Kelenic misplayed a two-out line-drive to center for a three-base error and Eugenio Suarez’s throwing error let a run score with a two-outs in the second inning. He retired Padres’ regulars Trent Grisham, Manny Machado and Austin Nola in order for his final inning of work. And if that wasn’t enough, he went and threw more pitches in the bullpen to reach his pitch count of around 50.

“Typically, in spring training, your first time out it’s just an inning or two,” Servais said. “Our guys, I think, are a little bit farther along than other guys. We have a lot of guys throwing live BPs (batting practice sessions) today.”

Gonzales reported to camp as if he’d already been in spring training. And he made it known to Servais and pitching coach Pete Woodworth.

“I was just ready to go,” Gonzales said. “I told you Woody and Skip when I got down here — no more lives, I’ve already thrown four lives. I want to get out of the cage and get off a turf mound. So get into a game as soon as possible because that’s the best way we’re going to get our work in.”

Since his days with the Cardinals and following his recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2017, he has become obsessive about his preparation in the offseason and during the season. He has a specific plan that he adheres to and doesn’t like to deviate from it for any reason.

But with players locked out of team facilities and spring training delayed, Gonzales tried to replicate it as much as possible.

He found throwing partner Sam Hellinger, who also pitched at Gonzaga and lives in West Seattle. Hellinger, whose father works for the Mariners, pitched in the Rangers system in 2019 and the Reds system in 2021 but is currently a minor league free agent.

“I have to give him a shout out because he’s a minor league free agent,” Gonzales said. “He’s got an unbelievable arm. We got out and threw every single day and long tossed two or three times a week and threw bullpens together. Having him so close, it was so convenient for my family, for the baby and then just to be able to have my arm in shape. He was a huge help this year. So I hope he gets a job because he needs one bad.”

Since he was the MLBPA representative, Gonzales understood how negotiations were trending and also understanding what the union was hoping to achieve when it came to playing a full 162-game season.

“I was planning for 162 games, so I didn’t want to leave myself three weeks for a full build up,” he said.

So he set up a schedule similar to what a normal spring training would’ve been like without the lockout.

“So February 14, I threw my first live (batting practice) as I normally would when he get down here in the first week of camp,” he said. “From then on, I threw a live every single week. I just didn’t want to be in a position where I felt rushed. My arm felt great so I just kept going.”

The live batting practice sessions took place at the BASE by Pros facility in Lynnwood. He faced several MLB players, including new teammate Steven Souza Jr. and former Mariner Patrick Wisdom, who is now with the Cubs, and several college players and players in the independent leagues.

“We could have had a pretty good squad,” Gonzales said. “I think we could have won some games if you put us all together. It was really fun and competitive. But I stopped because I got smoked in the ankle in the last live session. I was like, ‘I’m done with this.’ It was a former Gonzaga guy, too. It was Patrick Chung. He an indy ball guy. He got me on the second pitch of the live, right in the ankle.”

A year ago, when spring training was just starting to begin, Gonzales was lobbying for the Mariners to sign Taijuan Walker and add more pieces.

On Friday, he had a lineup behind him that featured Suarez and Jesse Winker.

“I think we’re super deep,” Gonzales said. “I think we’ve got guys that love to compete and all of our guys top to bottom put together great at-bats, so you really are not going to have any breaks against us.”

And there is also the addition of Robbie Ray, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner.

“I was flying back from a wedding,” Gonzales said of the day the Mariners stunned people with the signing. “And (assistant general manager) Justin Hollander texted me and said we signed Robbie Ray. Here’s his number, you need to call him and I was like, ‘Alright sweet.’ I was just getting on a plane and so thankfully we had Wi-Fi. I was texting with him. And just seeing the news break and people losing their mind, it was pretty cool.”