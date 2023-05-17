BOSTON — If the Mariners were searching to find any sort of positives from another forgettable series at Fenway Park, and there were few after Monday’s victory, they could take minimal solace in the fact that it wasn’t quite as bad as last year this time in May when they were swept in a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Mariners backed up Tuesday’s disappointing defeat with an even worse performance in Wednesday’s series finale, getting pasted 12-3 by the Red Sox in a game that felt more lopsided than the score.

With swirling and chilly winds gusting up to 20 mph and conditions feeling colder than the mid-40s temperature, Mariners starter Marco Gonzales struggled through his worst outing of the season and one of the worst of his career. He failed to make it out of the second inning and left the Mariners so far behind that a comeback was basically impossible.

“We’ve had some miserable conditions here, including the rain game in 2019,” manager Scott Servais said. “This one was right up there with that. We knew coming into the series they had a really good offense and we needed to pitch well. We certainly did it the first night of the series, but the last couple nights got away from us. We just didn’t execute pitches. Then you look up and they’ve got big numbers up on the board, and it’s tough to come back when you get that far down.”

It was 10th time the Red Sox scored more than nine runs in a game and the 20th time they tallied more than 10 hits.

Gonzales official line: 1 2/3 innings pitched, eight runs allowed on eight hits with two walks and one strikeout.

“I’m not gonna make excuses for my performance,” he said. “I feel like they had a good game plan against me, and I didn’t execute the way I wanted to. The result is what it is. I’m not gonna blame the weather. Everybody had to play in it.”

From Gonzales’ first pitch of the game, the Red Sox worked themselves into hitters counts and hammered pitches all over the venerable ballpark. Gonzales didn’t have the command to get ahead or to generate soft contact.

After retiring Alex Verdugo on a routine ground ball, which was an improvement over the previous game, Gonzales gave up three consecutive singles to Justin Turner, Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers for the first run of the game.

Even after he walked Masataka Yoshida to load the bases, Gonzales had a chance to limit the damage to one run after getting Enrique Hernandez to fly out to shallow center. But Pablo Reyes smacked a double off the green monster to score a pair of runs for a 3-0 lead.

His outing and the Mariners’ victory hopes fell apart in the second inning. After retiring Connor Wong, he gave up a double to Alex Verdugo and left a curveball up that Justin Turner put over the monster for a two-run homer and a 5-0 lead.

It only got worse, Gonzales walked Refsnyder, retired Devers on a fly ball to left and allowed an infield single to Yoshida. Hernandez singled to score another run to make it 6-0.

“They were hunting what they wanted to hunt,” Gonzales said. “I felt like I just didn’t get a chance to settle in and execute. I didn’t give myself a chance to even get a sequence out.”

It was Gonzales’ first loss of the season. The Mariners had prevailed in his previous four starts and were 5-2 in games he started this season.

“That’s baseball, man,” Gonzales said. “I’ve been doing this long time and that happens. It’s probably gonna happen again this year. There’s always one or two clunkers a year where you just kind of scratch your head. The good pitchers in this game can move on and produce a quality outing the next time, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Servais called on Trevor Gott to get the third out. But he wouldn’t do so until he gave up a two-run double to Reyes with both runs charged to Gonzales. Jarren Duran laced a single to left to score Reyes that made it 9-0. The third out finally came from Wong, who made the first out of the inning. He hit into a force out to end the Mariners misery. He was the only Red Sox hitter to not register a hit or reach base in the first two innings.

Down 9-0 after two innings isn’t ideal.

It would get only marginally better for the Mariners.

They pushed across a run in the fourth inning against Red Sox starter Brayan Bello when Jose Caballero singled to score Cal Raleigh.

Boston tacked on three more runs in the fifth off Gabe Speier. The Mariners loaded the bases in the sixth inning and picked up a run on Julio Rodriguez’s fielder’s choice and throwing error on the attempted double play.

The numbers were striking. The Red Sox finished with 16 hits and were 7-for-13 with runners in scoring position while leaving seven runners on base. The Mariners had five hits and worked eight walks, including five off Bello. But they struck out nine times in the game and were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

