SAN DIEGO — As part of the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings daily media availability, there is a session for each of the 30 managers over the first two days.

Mariners manager Scott Servais’ turn came Monday afternoon in one of the many ballrooms of the Manchester Grand Hyatt where the meetings are being held. Perhaps it was somewhat fitting that Astros manager Dusty Baker, whose team ended the Mariners season, was scheduled for his availability at the same time just across the room.

Servais answered questions for 20 minutes about a variety of topics. Here are few big take-aways.

More offense please?

Servais was quite pleased with the additions of outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and second baseman Kolten Wong. The two veterans fill major needs for the Mariners roster while bringing some additional intangibles.

“I’m excited, not just the fact that they’re really good players, but they do have playoff experience, and they have been through pennant races and had big at-bats, and we certainly saw Hernandez have a couple big at-bats against us in Toronto,” Servais said referencing the pair of homers he hit off Robbie Ray in the wild-card series. “They’ve been on that stage. I think both those guys look forward to that. That’s one of the reasons they’re excited to come to the Mariners. We’ve proven we can break through. We are a playoff team. They look at our roster on paper, and we should be in a good spot again. But we’ve got to go out and play.”

And yet, Servais knows that’s probably not enough for the Mariners to compete for the American League West title. Seattle has essentially swapped out Wong for Adam Frazier and Hernandez for Mitch Haniger. And while they are viewed as upgrades, the difference, even with optimal production from both likely isn’t significant enough to yield a major uptick in offense.

“Getting an opportunity to get Teoscar and Kolten in the mix is exciting, and hopefully we’re not done yet,” Servais said. “We still might be able to add a little bit more. At this time of year, everybody is focused on adding players and trying to get their club better. I think we’ve done a nice job so far. There’s still a lot of really good players out there in free agency. I think how we’re wired, we’re always looking to make trades and upgrade.”

Any major addition or upgrade would have a focus on adding offense. The Mariners’ offense was anything but consistent in 2022. Servais wasn’t specific that it come at a certain position or whether they hit right-handed or left-handed.

“I’m not … sure if it has to be left or right,” he said. “We are just trying to get the right fit with a guy. It might be a veteran guy that comes in. We certainly saw the impact that veteran players had on our team last year with what [Justin] Upton did for us with the little time he was with us and certainly what Carlos Santana did. There’s a lot of ways to improve where we’re at.”

Is Jarred Kelenic the answer to the offenses needs?

The former top prospect has yet to find any sort of traction toward consistent MLB success since making his MLB debut in May 2021. He spent most of the season with Class AAA Tacoma after being sent down May 12. Called up Sept. 21, Kelenic was the Mariners platoon left fielder through the postseason.

While he showed a more patient and relaxed approach at the plate and more reserved reaction to failure, Kelenic didn’t exactly provide average production. He posted a .180/.293/.420 slash line with two doubles, three homers, five RBI, seven walks and 14 strikeouts in 14 games.

“I think he’s making strides,” Servais said. “There’s a lot of positives we saw at the end of the year when we called him back up. I thought the quality of his at-bats was much more consistent, not trying to do too much. Certainly a change in his approach in using the whole field more consistently than maybe what we saw early on.”

But even Servais knows they need more.

“He’s definitely making strides and progress in the right direction, but we’ve seen it in chunks,” he said. “We haven’t seen it over the course of time at the major-league level. He’s done it at the minor-league level. We’ve got to be cognizant of continuing to give our young players opportunities.”

Asked what role Kelenic would have with the team next season, Servais was blunt.

“He’ll come to spring training and compete for a job,” he said.

Wong’s defense

With the new rule changes that will essentially ban defensive shifts, defensive performance returns to a priority for second basemen. There will be no extra defensive player on the right side of the infield with tough left-handed hitters at the plate.

“At times you could hide the second baseman a little bit with how you’re moving around,” Servais said. “You’re going to need the range of a more athletic guy, who can really throw.”

In past years, Wong would be a perfect candidate to handle such duties. But after Gold Glove seasons in 2019 and 2020 with the Cardinals, his defense regressed with the Brewers.

Last season, he had -1 defensive runs saved compared to a 17 in a 2019.

Servais believes the struggles in 2022, which included 17 errors, were an outlier.

“He’s very aware of it,” Servais said. “I know after we acquired him, guess who his first call was to? It was to Perry Hill. Kolten wants to get back to that elite level and win a Gold Glove again. It’s in there. There’s no question it’s in there. Hitters get into little slumps. Sometimes fielders get into slumps. It wasn’t lack of range. He made a few errors on balls that shouldn’t have been errors, and he’s aware of that, whether it’s a fundamental thing, lack of concentration and whatnot. He’s excited to get back out there and be at that Gold Glove caliber. He and J.P. should be fun to watch in the middle of the field.”

The WBC for Luis Castillo?

Servais was less than enthused about the idea of Luis Castillo pitching for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The majority of teams have some fear that their starting pitchers will suffer injury, fatigue or early-season struggles from the early schedule.

The Mariners have some experience in this situation. They traded for lefty Drew Smyly before the 2017 season to solidify their starting rotation. He never pitched an inning for Seattle. Smyly suffered a flexor strain while pitching for Team USA in the WBC and missed the entire season.

“I’m talking to the DR’s general manager for the WBC,” Servais said. “That would be Nelson Cruz. I don’t know if there’s too many managers that want their pitchers to run off and pitch in the WBC. But the WBC is an event. It’s something that brings a ton of interest. The players are really into it. From a personal note, I don’t want to see any of our pitchers go, but I understand some of them will. In Luis Castillo’s situation, I don’t know if that’s been ironed out yet. I’ll let Jerry [Dipoto] and Nelson Cruz work that out.”

It’s a fair concern considering the Mariners gave up four prospects to get Castillo at the trade deadline and then signed him to a $115 million extension in September.

“The biggest thing is get our guys healthy and ready to go on opening day,” Servais said. “I would love to hand the ball to Luis Castillo in that first series and have him ready to go, not having to worry about anything else beforehand.”