Servais clarified a postgame comment from Tuesday that could've been construed as Marco Gonzales getting the opening day start in Tokyo

PEORIA, Ariz. — It was the final sentence of comment of just how well Marco Gonzales had pitched in Tuesday’s Cactus League vs. the Rangers from manager Scott Servais.

“Really outstanding outing by Marco today,” Servais said. “I thought he was really, really sharp. He didn’t have his changeup in the first couple of innings. But he found it in the third inning. Good command of his fastball and cutter. He’s moving in the right direction and getting ready to open this thing up in a couple of weeks.”

In the moment, it wasn’t something that raised attention. With the postgame music blaring and other questions being asked in the brief media session, it wasn’t followed up on. But going back over the audio/video and listening again, there was that interesting little snippet: “He’s moving in the right direction and getting ready to open this thing up in a couple of weeks.”

Did Servais just tip his hand on the opening day starter?

He realized what he’d done about a half hour later.

“I’m in the shower yesterday after the game and I was like, somebody is going to say that I said this,” he said.

Well, it didn’t generate any stories postgame, but it was the first thing asked to him in his morning media session on Wednesday morning. Servais was ready for the question and prepared to not give a definitive answer on Gonzales being the opening day starter in Tokyo on March 20 vs. the A’s.

“No, we’re not,” Servais said. “He’s getting ready for his first start of the season. We’re getting closer, obviously. We’ll let the guys know when we get a little closer and then let you guys know where that’s at. I thought about it while I was in the shower, that somebody would catch this.”

If Servais were to name Gonzales the starter, it would be the first time since 2008 where Felix Hernandez didn’t take the ball in the first game of the season. Hernandez has started 11 of opening days in his career, including the last 10 in a row. He’s posted a 7-2 record with a 1.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts in those outings.

There was some debate last season whether or not Hernandez deserved to start on opening day last season amongst the fanbase and the Mariners coaching staff. Ultimately, they decided to go with Hernandez over James Paxton. Sources indicated that the honor of starting on opening day meant much more to Hernandez than Paxton and the team didn’t want to give Hernandez reasons to be upset or cause an issue. His streak of opening day starters is something that Hernandez cares greatly about and a source of pride for him despite the reality of it being just one of 162 games in a season.

But Hernandez enters the final season of his 7-year, $175 million contract. It’s also expected to be his final year with the organization. He doesn’t have the close relationship with Servais or general manager Jerry Dipoto, who have never seen him pitch consistently at the level of “King Felix” days. He’s also coming off his worst season in the big leagues, posting an 8-14 record and 5.55 ERA in 28 starts and one relief appearance.

Meanwhile, Gonzales has been promoted as one of the foundational pieces of the Mariners’ new stepback plan for the future. They view him as the type of pitcher and person they want to build around. He had a breakout season in 2018, posting a 13-9 record with at 4.00 ERA in 29 starts.

The Mariners could hedge the situation by starting Gonzales in Tokyo followed by lefty Yusei Kikuchi in the second of the game series and then allow Hernandez to start the home opener on March 28 vs. the Red Sox when their season resumes. Servais has said that he isn’t necessarily committed to having the same starter for opening day and the home opener, but didn’t rule out the possibility.