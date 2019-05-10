Mallex Smith hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Reno Aces 8-5 Friday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers trailed 5-4 going into the bottom of the sixth. Connor Kopach hit a run-scoring single to tie the game. Smith’s blast scored Kopach and Billy Cooke.

The Rainiers (17-19) got their first run in the second inning when Ian Miller’s triple scored Kristopher Negron.

In the third inning, Tim Lopes hit a two-run double for Tacoma, scoring Cooke and Smith. Orlando Calixte followed with a single to score Lopes.

Smith went 3 for 4 and is batting .406 for the Rainiers.

Tommy Milone started for Tacoma and went five innings, allowing five hits and three runs, but only one earned run.

Reliever Ryan Garton (3-0) blew the save opportunity but got the win. Parker Markel got his third save.