For as much as Julio Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr. tried to downplay them last year, the comparisons are inescapable.

Griffey, we well know, burst onto the scene as a 19-year-old center fielder, a generational talent who made people take notice of the Seattle Mariners. He was the face of baseball, his easygoing charm and youthful marketability extending deep into pop culture. Griffey epitomized what it was to be cool in the ’90s.

Rodriguez, we all see, is on a similar trajectory after his Rookie of the Year breakthrough as a 21-year-old slugging center fielder who helped the Mariners end a two-decade playoff drought. He has all the talent and all the intangibles to be the sort of transcendent star for this generation that Griffey was for the last one.

It’s starting to happen already. J-Rod’s time has arrived, on the field and in the general public’s consciousness.

There he is posing with a smile as he casually holds a colorful bat over his shoulder on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s new MLB season preview issue. “Baseball is Fast and Fun Again,” the cover headline reads. “Julio Rodriguez is the Perfect Star for a New Game.”

There he is posing with a smile as he casually holds a colorful bat over his shoulder on the cover of Sports Illustrated's new MLB season preview issue.



"Baseball is Fast and Fun Again," the cover headline reads. "Julio Rodriguez is the Perfect Star for a New Game."

Earlier this month, Adidas announced it had reached a multiyear endorsement deal with Rodriguez.

That came a couple of weeks after Topps launched an advertising campaign centered on “The J-Rod Show,” in which Rodriguez showed off some acting chops while playing the part of a chef, a painter and, in a truly dramatic role, a bachelor choosing among a half-dozen bachelorettes.

BATTER UP! Welcome to The J-Rod Show, where Chef Julio Rodríguez whips up a fresh batch of #ToppsSeriesOne 🥣⏲



Available now at hobby shops, retailers and https://t.co/7qPUMLZw5B. pic.twitter.com/nLoX0MevVA — Topps (@Topps) February 15, 2023

“Julio’s got the charisma; he’s magnetic,” said Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations. “He’s the star player who looks like a movie-star idol. Julio has all of that, and I think he embraces the idea of being that kind of player.”

The spotlight does tend to find Julio easily, and he seems so naturally comfortable when it does.

And because of that, more and more marketing opportunities are being presented to Rodriguez, and more companies will want to continue to associate with him as his star rises in the sport.

“Everybody at the end of the year last year knew who Julio was,” Ulises Cabrera, Rodriguez’s agent, said in a phone interview. “It’s not rocket science, right? Hitching your trailer to The Julio Train is a good opportunity.”

But how does a 22-year-old decide what opportunities to hitch his name to? For as successful as Griffey seemed to be at balancing baseball and business in his heyday, there are examples of young stars going the other way.

Alex Rodriguez, notably, has a complicated legacy in the game after his rise with the Mariners in the mid-’90s. And more recently, the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. — who less than two years ago billed by many as the next face of baseball — was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.

Mariners executives and teammates say they aren’t concerned about Julio falling into similar pitfalls.

“Getting to know him over the last year, his upbringing has kept him so humble that I don’t think all this is going to get to him,” first baseman Ty France said. “The guy worked his butt off to get where he is. I think he’s too good of a kid.

“… He’s earned it. He’s earned the spotlight, especially being a 21-year-old, 22-year-old — you would think with all the pressure that he would fold or crack. But he hasn’t, and hopefully he can stay on that path and just stay him. I think he will.”

The Mariners, as an organization, are comfortable with Julio’s increasing visibility simply because of how comfortable he is with it all.

“One of the things that’s special about Julio is just he is so authentically who he is that I think a lot of people connect with him,” said Catie Griggs, the team’s president of business operations. “And I think that’s something where our fans have really gravitated toward him. And he reciprocates, he engages with our fans proactively. It’s not us sitting there at the beginning of the game telling him, ‘Julio, do this; Julio do that.’ He’s just comfortable. It’s something that he cares about and it’s something he wants to do.”

Advertising

The more exposure Julio gets, the better it is for the Mariners — and for everyone around baseball, Dipoto said.

“When you have players like Julio, who we believe are wired the right way, who are about the right things, that’s good. That’s how you grow the game,” he said. “And he has such a personality, and he appeals to a younger crowd that we as an industry would love to introduce to the wonders of baseball. And Julio has that ability.”

And as marketing pitches come up, Cabrera said Rodriguez and his team of representatives at Octagon have been thorough in their vetting process. Rodriguez doesn’t want to align himself with companies that he doesn’t feel fit his values.

Certainly, it helps that the contract extension Rodriguez signed with the Mariners last summer — worth upward of $470 million over 17 years — allows him to be particularly selective in what endorsement deals he agrees to. He has financial security. More than that, though, Cabrera said Rodriguez has his priorities in order when it comes to the business side of the sport.

“Julio is very clear, and we’re very clear along with him, that the most important thing in all this is his ability to play baseball at the highest level,” Cabrera said. “Everything that’s happened, period, is a result of the quality of his work as a player. You know, 14 months ago people didn’t anticipate Julio Rodriguez being part of the team, let alone helping the team get to the playoffs or being in an All-Star Game or any of the things that have happened.

“… All those things are a result of his individual playing ability and his ability to focus on improving himself, to be a better version than the previous version. And he’s very aware and connected with that understanding.”