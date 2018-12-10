Updated news and notes on the Mariners and all things baseball from the MLB winter meetings at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Share story

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

LAS VEGAS — The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish checks in with updates on the Mariners from MLB’s annual winter meetings.

9:15 a.m. — Hisashi Iwakuma could face his old team in Japan

Hisashi Iwakuma’s return to Japan to play baseball in 2018 may lead to the possibility of pitching against the Mariners in March. On his Instagram account, Iwakuma announced that he is joining the Yomiuri Giants for the upcoming season.

The Mariners will play the Giants in two exhibition games on their trip to Japan in March before opening the 2019 season vs. the Oakland A’s with two games at the Tokyo Dome.

View this post on Instagram

この度、読売ジャイアンツに入団させて頂く事になりました。 読売ジャイアンツの皆様に対し、僕の気持ちを尊重して静かにずっと待ち続けて下さった事、来シーズン勝つ為に必要だと、戦力として待っていると仰って下さった事に心から感謝しています。 僕を必要として下さるチームに入れる喜びを実感し、読売ジャイアンツと、応援して下さるファンの皆様の為に戦っていきたいと思います。 正直なところ、生まれ故郷である東京で野球をする日が来るとは思ってもみませんでした。大変嬉しく、このご縁に感謝しかありません。又、安堵と共に、やる気でいっぱいです。 自分のやるべき事をしっかりやり、開幕に向けて準備していきます。 岩隈 久志

A post shared by Hisashi Iwakuma (岩隈 久志) (@hisashiiwakuma_18) on

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners and offers his perspective all season. He gives his inside look at Major League Baseball and power rankings every Sunday.