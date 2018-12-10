Updated news and notes on the Mariners and all things baseball from the MLB winter meetings at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish checks in with updates on the Mariners from MLB’s annual winter meetings.

9:15 a.m. — Hisashi Iwakuma could face his old team in Japan

Hisashi Iwakuma’s return to Japan to play baseball in 2018 may lead to the possibility of pitching against the Mariners in March. On his Instagram account, Iwakuma announced that he is joining the Yomiuri Giants for the upcoming season.

The Mariners will play the Giants in two exhibition games on their trip to Japan in March before opening the 2019 season vs. the Oakland A’s with two games at the Tokyo Dome.