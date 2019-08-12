Perhaps they will start 13-2 again.

With slightly less fanfare and buildup than the NFL, Major League Baseball announced the 2020 schedule for all teams Monday.

The Mariners will start next season at home and not on another continent. They will open at T-Mobile Park on March 26, hosting the Texas Rangers for a four-game series. The seven-game homestand will conclude with three games vs. the Minnesota Twins.

The interleague matchups feature the American League West teams playing the National League East. Seattle will have two-game series split with the Nationals. The Atlanta Braves, one of the most exciting teams in baseball, will come to T-Mobile Park on May 29-31. The Phillies will be in town for the Fourth of July holiday on July 3-5.

The road interleague series features at three-game series in Miami on June 5-7 and a trip to Citi Field to play the Mets on July 17-19. Will Justin Dunn be in the rotation? Will Jarred Kelenic be making his MLB debut that weekend? Will Edwin Diaz still be the Mets’ closer?

Boston comes to town on April 9-12, and the Yankees will be here June 1-3 — so prepare accordingly. The annual Canadian invasion of Blue Jays fans will be July 24-26, which is a weekend.

The season concludes on the road in Anaheim.

Here’s the AL master schedule

Here’s the NL master schedule

Mariners 2020 Schedule by Ryan Divish on Scribd